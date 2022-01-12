ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The story of trans Penn swimmer Lia Thomas

By Jeff Tracy
Axios
 2 days ago
Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old transgender woman who swims for the University of Pennsylvania, is dominating in the pool this season. Why it matters: Thomas' record-breaking campaign comes amid a debate over transgender inclusion in sport — one that has become increasingly politicized as anti-trans legislation sweeps across the...

Christopher Kent
2d ago

This picture perfectly illustrates why a man can't just pretend to be a woman, take some or block some hormones, and fairly compete against women in sanctioned sporting events. No matter what he does, he will maintain his bone and muscular structural advantage. His bone density and muscular size may wane, but his shoulders will always be wider, pelvis smaller, and muscular insertion points further apart. He will always have a male structural advantage.

Lisa Bove
2d ago

Just because you get hormones and cut some parts off your body doesn’t make you a reassigned gender… it’s what your DNA code is made of. This liberal shit is ridiculous

No-No
2d ago

Dude…you have won nothing!!! You are a man competing against women. The question is: Can you beat a man? If the answer is no, then you are not a winner!

Trans swimmers faced off in an Ivy League meet, and

Lia Thomas (center) lines up alongside fellow Ivy League swimmers for a freestyle event.Hunter Martin/Getty Images. The University of Pennsylvania hosted a swim meet featuring two trans competitors on the women’s side. Yale’s Iszac Henig and Penn’s Lia Thomas faced off in a closely-watched 100-yard freestyle event.
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
The Tuscaloosa News

USA softball team coming to Hoover for World Games with Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney

Alabama softball fans will be getting a treat this summer when two players with ties to the program play on the 2022 U.S. team in the World Games in Birmingham. Competition is scheduled for July 7-17 at Hoover Met Stadium.  Former Alabama outfielder Haylie McCleney and current Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts, will be suiting up in the red, white and blue in Birmingham this summer.  ...
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Sports: University Of Minnesota Sets Temporary Vaccination Policy For Indoor Events

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Friday a temporary vaccination policy for indoor sporting events Friday. The university says it will require all attendees, age 5 or older, at indoor events with 200 or more people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. The policy applies to tennis, swimming and diving, track and field, women’s and men’s basketball and hockey games. The temporary policy will begin on Jan.26 and will end Feb.9. The first scheduled event with the policy in effect will be Minnesota’s home men’s basketball game against Ohio State on Jan. 27. The average positivity rate hit 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Due to the COVID surge, mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis instituted a vaccine mandate for any business which serves food and drink, including restaurants, bars, and sports venues. The order goes into effect on Wednesday.
Sports Illustrated

Senior Recruits with More Interest After Not Signing in December

There are always exceptions to the rule, even in college football recruiting. Whether it be because of a coaching change, late development or that 2021 game tape taking a bit longer to be put together, there is a group of senior football prospects who have felt intensified recruiting pressure after electing not to sign during the Early Signing Period in December. The group isn't large, especially as programs navigate the ever-expanding transfer portal, but the senior-riser recruit still has a shot to see more interest with increased Friday night production and/or exposure.
