Financial Reports

InMode jumps after Q4 prelim results, initiates next year revenue outlook

By Shweta Agarwal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) reports its preliminary estimate for fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $109.5-$110M (+ ~46% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range) vs. consensus of $99.59M. That will take full-year's revenue to range between...

seekingalpha.com

#Inmode#Inmd#Y Y
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

