Red Wings fall in overtime to close out west coast road trip

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
The Detroit Red Wings brought another former franchise legend into the fold yesterday, as 7-time Norris Trophy winning defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom was hired as Vice President of Hockey Operations. The Red Wings now boast two of the greatest players in NHL history as key members of their front office, as Steve Yzerman currently serves as GM.
The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 3-0 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Jets scored one goal in all three periods to complete the game's scoring, securing their third win in the past four games dating back to Jan. 2. Detroit was shut out for the fifth time this season, and the second time in the past four games.
Detroit — The Red Wings needed, and wanted, more in terms of success on this road trip through California. With that dream of a wild-card playoff spot gradually slipping away, the Wings needed more than the two of a possible six points out of the three games in Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose.
This road trip ended up in weird fashion for the Red Wings on Tuesday — and a loss. Logan Couture scored one minute into overtime for San Jose, with an octopus that a fan threw onto the ice laying by the boards, giving the Sharks a 3-2 overtime win over the Wings.
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will return home and host the Winnipeg Jets, a team that is 6-6-4 on the road this season. This will be no easy task, as the Jets are 12th in goals against with only 99, compared to the 125 goals the Red Wings goaltenders have allowed.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — First Logan Couture dodged a fake octopus. Seconds later, he scored an overtime winner. All in all, an eventful return to the lineup following a five-day absence for COVID-19. Couture scored in overtime moments after a fan threw a fake octopus on the ice and...
Hellebuyck makes 33 saves for Winnipeg; Detroit loses fourth in row. Connor Hellebuyck's shutout and Andrew Copp's two goals propelled the Jets over the Red Wings, 3-0 Andrew Copp scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday.
To the credit of this Detroit Red Wings team, they are much improved in 2021-22 after a number of down seasons. Through 37 games, they have a 16-16-5 record, which has them fifth in the Atlantic Division. Though they sit just four points shy of a wild card position, the team they are chasing in the Boston Bruins has four games in hand on them, making a playoff berth seem like a long shot at this point.
Detroit collects another point but loses to San Jose to finish west coast road trip. After battling back from an early deficit, the Detroit Red Wings couldn't hold onto their lead and fell, 3-2, in overtime to the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Tuesday night. Tyler Bertuzzi...
The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
