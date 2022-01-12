I bought an Xbox to avoid PC cheaters but now I’m being forced to play with them

HALO players on Xbox are livid at being forced to play with cheaters on PC.

While crossplay was initially applauded for letting gamers play together across platforms, not being able to opt out is causing a huge amount of frustration.

Redditors are venting about forced crossplay on Xbox

"I bought an Xbox [because] I don’t want to play in lobbies full of hackers, or even 1 hacker, ever," said on frustrated redditor in a thread they created.

"PC can play against PC, console against console, end of story. Console players get literally NOTHING from crossplay."

The issues with crossplay between PC and console players is mainly cheaters, and the difference in input.

Playing with a mouse and keyboard will give you an advantage over someone using a controller.

Forced crossplay has been going on in games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo Infinite, and Battlefield 2042.

The latter has the choice to opt out of crossplay for PlayStation players, but Xbox players weren't so lucky at launch.

The developers added the option a few weeks later as gamers weren't happy about it.

What's really irking people is that Xbox boss Phil Spencer acknowledged this in the past, going as far as saying this very situation would never happen.

"I'll never force somebody in our games whose playing with a controller or a mouse and keyboard to play against somebody with a different control scheme," he said in a 2016 press conference (via GameSpot).

"Mouse and keyboard rotation speed is faster than controller. We know that, you'll lose."

But that's exactly what's happening now, and Xbox players are understandably peeved.

"As an average xbox halo player, forced crossplay is unfair," lamented another redditor.

"I only play like 1 or 2 hours a day on the tv, why should I be playing against these crazy people who make 360 no scope headshots," they say in their post.

You only have to visit Reddit to see reams of posts all criticising Xbox's platform for not giving players the choice to opt out.

Whether or not we'll see Halo or Warzone implement an option to opt-out, we don't know — but it's what the vast majority of players want.

