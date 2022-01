December's snowfall tops 200-inches in the Sierra Nevadas. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says Tuesday's snowfall brought the December total to 202 inches. So far December 2021 is the third-snowiest month on record in the region. Scientists at the lab said this month is now the snowiest December on record for the location and the third snowiest month overall. The top month was January 2017 when 238 inches (6 meters) fell, and it's not likely enough snow will fall in the next three days to challenge that record. Records here go back to 1970. The weatherman says more snow is expected today.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO