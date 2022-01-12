ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketamine Nasal Sprays Could Be Used As Medication For Depression

By Jack Lynch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report from VICE, an extra-potent ketamine nasal spray could be used to treat depression. Experts have stated that the dissociative and anesthetic effects within the drug could work as an efficient treatment for people with depression, as it works much quicker than other drugs such as selective...

thefuss
2d ago

Micro dosing Psilocybin works amazing for depression as well. I’m currently doing it, and it’s been incredible. Been completely off of medication for a month now

SMH
1d ago

if it works they wont use it they wanna stick to the pills that make people have tons of side effects



