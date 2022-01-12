ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Hans Airways signs LOI for its first Airbus A330-200

worldairlinenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHans Airways, the UK’s newest airline, preparing to launch scheduled flights to India this year, is pleased to announce it has a secured its first aircraft – signing a Letter of Intent for an Airbus A330-200 (MSN 950) in the first week of the new year. The aircraft has been operating...

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: British Airways Receives First Concorde

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, British Airways (BA) received its first Supersonic Concorde. G-BOAA was handed over in an official ceremony at London Heathrow (LHR) in 1976. G-BOAA, also known as ‘Alpha Alpha,’ had flown subsonically from Filton Aerodrome (FZO) the previous day. The aircraft would operate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Eurowings is once again among the most punctual airlines in Europe

Eurowings was once again among the most punctual and reliable airlines in Europe in 2021. Last year, Germany’s largest vacation airline delivered 90 percent of its guests to their destinations on time – even improving the proportion of on-time flights compared to the pre-Covid year 2019 again, by seven percent.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A330#Premium Economy#Civil Aviation#Loi#European#Birmingham Hans Airways#Air Operator#Caa
worldairlinenews.com

Emerald Airlines to open a new base at George Best Belfast City Airport

Emerald Airlines is planning to open a new operating base at George Best Belfast City Airport. The flights will operate under the Aer Lingus Regional brand. In a bid to increase choice for customers travelling from Belfast and the wider region, Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional route network will expand out of Belfast City Airport, with a new base offering more choice and convenience to customers.
TRAVEL
The Independent

What are ‘ghost flights’ and why are they so controversial?

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed ‘ghost flights’, in order to keep coveted airport slots.Ghost flights have long caused anger among environmental groups, and Greenpeace dubbed them “absurd and revolting”.What is a ghost flight?EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

British Airways Delays Dallas Fort Worth Airbus A380 Launch

British Airways has postponed the introduction of the A380 to Dallas Fort Worth. Previously expected to take off in March, it will now start in July. While Dallas once saw Qantas and Emirates’s A380s, it’ll be the first time the Texas airport has seen BA’s double-decker quadjets.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

RAF pilot to launch space rocket from Virgin Atlantic jet

A Virgin Orbit space rocket will be launched from a Virgin Atlantic plane over the Pacific Ocean today, flown by an experienced RAF pilot.Matthew “Stanny” Stannard will take off at around 12.30pm Pacific Time (8.30pm GMT) on a mission to launch the 70ft “space booster”.The modified Boeing 747-400 - a former Virgin Atlantic passenger jet named Cosmic Girl - will fly out over the Pacific with the rocket attached under its left wing.About an hour into the flight, the pilot will drop the rocket from about 35,000ft - at which point its first engine will ignite, taking it on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Travel Weekly

Start-up Hans Airways secures first aircraft

Start-up long-haul carrier Hans Airways has secured its first aircraft, with the aim of launching services from Birmingham to cities in India this summer. It has signed a letter of intent for an Airbus A330-200, configured in a two-cabin layout, which will operate with 275 economy and 24 premium economy seats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

T-way Air gets ready to enter the long-haul market

T’way Air is reviewing the introduction of additional mid-to-large aircraft capable of flying to major European routes such as London, Paris and Spain and North America such as Los Angeles and New York to secure competitiveness on long-distance routes. T’way Air is planning to introduce a total of three...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Ryanair solves Lufthansa’s “Ghost Flight” problem – Just sell the seats to consumers at low fares!!!

Ryanair has called on the European Commission to ignore Lufthansa’s false claims about operating “ghost flights” just so they can “block” their slots and protect themselves from competition from low fare airlines. The solution is simple, Lufthansa should sell the seats on these flights at low fares, and reward EU consumers many of whom have funded the €12 billion of State Aid that Lufthansa and their subsidiaries in Belgium, Austria and Switzerland have already received from hard pressed taxpayers over the last 2 years of the Covid crisis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

BA CityFlyer to launch four new routes from London City Airport

British Airways is launching four new routes across Europe in time for the summer season. Operating from London City Airport, customers can now book to fly to Barcelona, Luxembourg, Milan and Thessaloniki – adding to BA CityFlyer’s already extensive network. Flights to all destinations will operate on BA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Icelandair adds new destinations in Europe

Icelandair today announced the addition of three new destinations to its international network for travel this summer: Rome, Alicante and Nice. These new routes provide connections between North America and Iceland to three popular tourist destinations during the busiest travel time of the year. Passengers will also be able to take advantage of a multi-day stopover in Iceland, en route, at no additional airfare.
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

United Airlines is temporarily curbing its flights due to surging Omicron

Happy New Year – I want to start this message with a thank you. Our frontline teams continue to put in a tremendous effort during what I know is an incredibly challenging and stressful time – the Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation, resulting in customer disruptions during a busy holiday season. I appreciate your professionalism, creativity, and caring approach – it’s really made all the difference in helping us manage the impact on our customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus achieves 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target

Airbus SE delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, demonstrating resilience and recovery with progress on ramp-up plans. “Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results. The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-COVID” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements. At the same time we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonization.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

American Airlines and Aer Lingus launch new codeshare agreement

Traveling between the United States and Ireland, also known as the Emerald Isle, will be simple, easy and more convenient for customers as American Airlines and Aer Lingus launch their codeshare agreement this week. To increase connectivity between the U.S and Europe for customers, American will place its code on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy