Hans Airways signs LOI for its first Airbus A330-200

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed ‘ghost flights’, in order to keep coveted airport slots.Ghost flights have long caused anger among environmental groups, and Greenpeace dubbed them “absurd and revolting”.What is a ghost flight?EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO