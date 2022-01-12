Pet-Safe and Versatile Snow and Ice Removal Tools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Humane Society says that it’s important to keep an eye on your pets as temperatures drop. NHS says a Good Samaritan found a stray kitten curled up in a trash can looking for warmth. They say he had frostbite on its tail, ears, nose, and paws and they are working on getting him back to health. The Humane society did say the kitten lost half of his tail due to the cold and depending on how far it is frozen, could lose the whole thing. They also said his ears will most likely have to be removed from the frostbite as well.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO