ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet-Safe and Versatile Snow and Ice Removal Tools

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in a place where winters are white, then...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

10 Ways to Keep Your Driveway Snow- and Ice-Free This Winter

The days are shorter, and the coats get heavier. Yep, it's winter. For many of us, that also means snow and ice, two things we don't want on our driveways. So clean the powder and slippery stuff off—an ice-free driveway is safer, looks better, and will make you the neighborhood alpha dog.
LIFESTYLE
Midland Daily News

How to keep pets warm, safe during winter

MECOSTA — While winter weather can be a cold and unenjoyable season for some humans, it can be a potentially deadly time for stray animals and even household pets. This season, the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County is urging residents to pay attention to their animal’s health as freezing weather continues.
MECOSTA, MI
rossford.com

How to care for birds that visit your yard this winter

The pristine, white backdrop of a snowy winter day can be a wonder to behold. While fresh snow on the ground can make for aweinspiring landscapes, the absence of greenery amid the starkness of winter poses challenges for animals that do not ride out winter in a state of hibernation. Red-winged crossbills, snow buntings, bohemian waxwings, evening grosbeaks, and cardinals are some of the bird…
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Safe#Versatile Snow And#Buzz60
KHOU

Tips to keep yourself & pets safe during a freeze

HOUSTON — Winter temperatures are coming and the Harris County Fire Marshalls Office and Houston SPCA want to make sure you and your family are safe from the cold weather. Freezing temperatures are expected on Sunday morning and that means it's time to keep your animals safe. "We strongly...
HOUSTON, TX
myrecipes.com

Is It Safe to Eat Snow Cream?

Snow cream (AKA, ice cream made from snow) isn't sold in stores. You won't find it in the freezer aisle next to the tubs of ice cream or containers of colorful popsicles. Your only chance of finding or making snow cream is during or after a snowfall. It's one of...
RECIPES
WETM

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

(WETM) – It’s the coldest day of the year so far, and if we’re feeling frigid, even though they have a little more fur than us, so are our pets. So, how can you make sure you’re keeping your pet safe in these low temperatures? 18 News spoke with our local Petco. Here are the tips they suggest!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
kbsi23.com

Keeping your pets safe in winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Humane Society says that it’s important to keep an eye on your pets as temperatures drop. NHS says a Good Samaritan found a stray kitten curled up in a trash can looking for warmth. They say he had frostbite on its tail, ears, nose, and paws and they are working on getting him back to health. The Humane society did say the kitten lost half of his tail due to the cold and depending on how far it is frozen, could lose the whole thing. They also said his ears will most likely have to be removed from the frostbite as well.
LINCOLN, NE
WLFI.com

Keeping your pets safe as the temperature drops

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Brisk winter weather has finally made its way to the WLFI viewing area. However, we are not the only ones feeling the effects. Many pet owners know the dangers and risks that cold weather poses. One of those risks is ice melt and salt. An...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WBTV

Professionals say aging trees need to be removed ahead of snow, ice that comes with a winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter weather is quickly approaching. You may have dead or damaged trees or tree limbs that need to be removed before the potential snow and ice. WBTV spoke with tree removal company Arborscapes. Tree Care Operations Manager John Maurice says the company is already getting a lot of calls and they’re anticipating even more once the storm rolls through.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Amazon's Best-Selling Ice Melt Is Safe for Your Pet's Paws, and Shoppers Call It 'a Lifesaver After a Storm'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Depending on where you live, you may have just experienced your first big snowstorm of the season. That means it's time to pull out your shovel and ice melt to clear your walkway or driveway. But if you have pets, you may be worried about salt getting into their paws. Luckily, there's an option that will keep their paws safe: the Harris Kind Melt pet-friendly ice melter on Amazon.
PET SERVICES
Morning Sun

Snow Snake offers variety of activities during the winter season

As the winter weather picks up, business has also picked up Snow Snake Ski & Golf. Snow Snake is a business from Harrison that offers multiple outdoor activities throughout the year. Skiing, snow boarding, snow tubing, golf, and zip lining among other activities are available at the hill. During the...
HARRISON, MI
wymt.com

Tips to stay safe while clearing away snow and ice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a snowstorm blanketed the tri-state region, many have the chore of clearing off their car before driving to their next destination. Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says there are important areas to keep in mind. “There’s a lot of things that people forget like...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Telegraph

How to drive your car safely in snow and ice this winter

Freezing weather brings with it the most treacherous driving conditions faced by British drivers and, along with floods and high winds, sub-zero temperatures contribute to a significant number of accidents. The sheer amount of standing water is a risk in itself, but can be lethal if it freezes. The UK’s...
TRAFFIC
nbcrightnow.com

'Two Dudes Snow Removal' offers donation-based snow removal with a smile

RICHLAND, Wash.- 10-year-old Diesel Hubble started shoveling snow for his neighbors in Richland this week and turned it into a full-blown operation in just days. He and his 7-year-old brother Raymond make up 'Two Dudes Snow Removal'. It started in their neighborhood, helping neighbors shovel their snow. Now they say...
RICHLAND, WA
Petersburg Pilot

Removing lots and lots of snow

Leaving his warm house and family behind at 2:30 a.m., during winter months in order to plow snow can be downright taxing for Martin Odegaard. The Public Works (PW) foreman lives out on Cabin Creek, and he's no stranger to putting chains on his pickup just to make it to work. Recently, it took him a half hour to complete the three-mile drive, no joke.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy