ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tofu Lettuce Wraps [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 tablespoons (45 ml) hoisin sauce (gluten-free if needed) 3 tablespoons (45 ml) low-sodium soy sauce (or tamari for gluten-free) 1 medium-sized white onion, chopped (about 1 cup [160 g]) 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced, or 1 tbsp (9 g) jarred minced garlic. 1 (14- to 16-oz [396-...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Tofu#Soy Sauce#Food Drink
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Skillet-Roasted Chicken Afritada

Chef Melissa Miranda’s version of Chicken Afritada, a popular Filipinx stew, isn't her lola's afritada—and that's totally okay with her. The chicken and hearty vegetables that comprise afritada are often stewed together, but here Miranda cooks each element of the dish separately then combines them all in a skillet. The reward for all your effort is a sublime mixture of textures in every bite: crispy-skinned chicken, tender but not-mushy vegetables, and velvety stewed tomatoes. “This is a dish I grew up eating and is one of my go-to comfort foods," she says. "Although it’s not as recognizable as chicken adobo, it's definitely close to the hearts of my team and myself.”
RECIPES
ABC 4

Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup

(Good Things Utah) A take on classic stuffed peppers, with all the flavor and none of the fuss, this soup is perfect for cold winter days. Brimming with fresh vegetables and lean protein, it’ll fit into your healthy New Year’s eating plan too. Ingredients:. 2 tablespoons olive oil.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
Washington Post

This chicken soup recipe brings ginger and turmeric to the classic warming bowl

The chicken soup I grew up eating, the Jewish penicillin my grandmother and generations before her made, is such a part of who I am, I cook it from deeply ingrained memory, and I make it often. But recently, while I was starting to whip up a batch, I had the urge to spike it with a warming tingle of ginger instead of the usual dill.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Hearty Chicken and Noodles

An easy, filling family dinner, these Hearty Chicken and Noodles have tasty ingredients and are 100% comforting!. Now that the cold weather has set in and we are in the midst of winter, all I can think of is comfort food. This Hearty Chicken and Noodles is one of my favorite one pot meals to make that feeds a crowd and is super easy to put together. With vegetables, chicken and pasta you really can't go wrong with this one, everyone flocks to the table when this is made. With an array of seasonings, there is so much flavor that you will want to out this Hearty Chicken and Noodle Recipe on your menu rotation!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy