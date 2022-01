This month we're asking Time Out writers to share their favourite secret spaces in the city. First up Chiara Wilkinson on her favourite lesser-known park. I live on a very noisy road. Like most places in London, there’s a siren every five minutes and a woman who routinely freestyle raps at the bus stop outside my bedroom. Sometimes, it can get a bit much – especially for someone who grew up a fifteen minute walk from the silent Scottish countryside. That’s why I was so relieved when I stumbled across Gillespie Park: an overgrown oasis of woods, meadow, mud and ponds, tucked behind a secret-garden gate next to Arsenal tube station.

