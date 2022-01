The line was more than two dozen cars long on Monday morning at a DHEC COVID testing site on King Street in Beaufort. The Omicron variant made its presence known in Beaufort over the weekend. After a record-high 290 positive cases on Friday, Saturday’s 543 positive cases almost doubled the record a day later. Followed by 321 more positive cases on Sunday, then 317 on Monday, making it nearly 1,500 new cases in four days. Photo by Lolita Huckaby.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO