The Most Popular Instagram Attraction in the World

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYm2x_0djWlSgW00 Instagram, the photo- and video-sharing social media network, was started in 2010. Two years later, Facebook bought it for about $1 billion. Today, it has over a billion registered users, which makes it among the largest social media platforms in the world.

Athletes and other celebrities, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner and Dwayne Johnson, have over 200 million followers. This allows them to influence public opinion on a number of subjects and to promote their own careers.

Instagram has other features beyond being a mouthpiece for famous people. It is among the most influential ways to drive visits to destinations. To determine the world’s most popular Instagram attraction, 24/7 Tempo reviewed global luggage storage network Stasher’s ranking of the world’s best tourist attractions. The most popular attractions were selected based on several measures, including Instagram engagement, which was determined by the number of likes on 200 Instagram posts on each attraction’s hashtag. 24/7 Tempo’s list includes the top attraction by Instagram engagement.

Most of the attractions we considered are those that can be enjoyed outdoors, such as the monumental Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Stonehenge in England, the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The top attractions we considered include three theme parks. Somewhat surprisingly, the list includes six museums and art institutes, including the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the Louvre in Paris, as well as several mosques, cathedrals, churches and temples.

The timeless attractions of the Colosseum in Rome, the Acropolis in Athens and the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo continued to prove to be irresistible to those on Instagram, but they are not the most popular attraction on the list.

The most popular Instagram attraction is the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Its Instagram engagement rating is 10 out of 10.

