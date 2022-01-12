ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Big Bank Q4 Earnings Could Be Huge: 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

By Lee Jackson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ssLe_0djWlRnn00 As we have noted on multiple occasions, one of the few sectors in which companies applaud higher interest rates is the financials. When interest rates are higher, banks make more money, by taking advantage of the difference between the interest banks pay to customers and the profit spread the bank can earn by investing and writing loans.

The stock market has been on edge recently as interest rates have surged higher. While a huge increase would be dangerous for some sectors, the reality is the Federal Reserve has to get very aggressive as it waited much too long before taking action. There is a good chance the Fed starts raising rates as early as March.

To put things in perspective, note that the benchmark one-year Treasury trading up to a 1.79% handle and the 30-year long bond at 2.07% are nothing compared to the 5% yields both bonds had in the summer of 2007.

The bottom line for investors is that the top large-cap financials likely will post some very solid numbers this week and next. So we screened our 24/7 Wall Street research database looking for bank stocks that are rated Buy. These four look very attractive and can be bought in front of the quarterly reports.

Bank of America

The company posted very solid third-quarter results and looks poised to do the same for the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp. ( NYSE: BAC ) is a ubiquitous presence in the United States, providing various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and governments in the United States and internationally. It operates 5,100 banking centers, 16,300 ATMs, call centers and online and mobile banking platforms.

The bank has expanded into several new U.S. markets, with scale across the country positioning it ideally to benefit from accelerating loan growth over the next two years. Moreover, unlike smaller peers, scale allows the bank to increase investment substantially over the next few years without notably jeopardizing returns, driving further market share gains.

Bank of America stock investors receive a 1.71% dividend. Barclays has a $58 price target on the shares, which is above the $50.21 consensus target and Tuesday’s closing print of $49.21. The bank is expected to report earnings Wednesday the 19th.
ALSO READ: Worried About a Market Crash? 5 Dividend Sin Stocks to Buy Now That Always Have Demand

Citigroup

This top bank stock backed up some recently and is offering an outstanding entry point. Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE: C ) is a leading global diversified financial service company that provides consumers, corporations, governments a broad range of financial products and services.

Citigroup offers services such as consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management. It operates and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions in North America, Latin America, Asia and elsewhere.
Trading at a still very cheap  8.4 times estimated 2022 earnings, Citigroup stock looks very reasonable in what remains a volatile stock market and in a sector that has dramatically lagged.

Investors receive a 3.04% dividend. The Credit Suisse price target is $76, while the consensus target is up at $80.14. The stock closed on Tuesday at $67.11. The company reports on Friday the 14th.

JPMorgan

This stock trades at a reasonable 13.0 times estimated 2022 earnings. JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE: JPM ) is one of the leading global financial services firms and one of the largest banking institutions in the United States, with about $2.6 trillion in assets. The company as it is today was formed through the merger of retail bank Chase Manhattan and investment bank J.P. Morgan.

The firm has many operating divisions, including investment and corporate banking, asset management, retail financial services, commercial banking, credit cards and financial transaction services.

Top analysts are very positive on JPMorgan, largely because the industry titan faces a continued broad recovery in nearly every aspect of its business. It has a leading M&A advisory and capital markets product set and market share. It has a massive footprint of corporate and commercial banking customers. And it has a sizable wholesale payments business. The bank has proven that it has the wherewithal to invest continually in people, products, and platforms to further its market share base, extending its competitive advantage versus most peers.

Investors receive a 2.39% dividend. The $193 Goldman Sachs price target for JPMorgan Chase stock compares with a $181.11 consensus target Tuesday's close at $167.49. Look for its report on Friday the 14th.
ALSO READ: 5 Value Stocks With Big Dividends That Help Protect Against Inflation

Morgan Stanley

This is another of Wall Street’s white-glove firms, and it may be among the best buys among the banking and investment stocks. Morgan Stanley ( NYSE: MS ) is a global investment bank with leading positions in investment banking (M&A and equity underwriting), equity trading and wealth management, which contributes nearly 50% of firmwide revenues. The firm also has an asset management business, which adds to the lower-risk business profile the firm has pursued since the financial crisis.

Morgan Stanley recently completed its $13 billion purchase of discount brokerage E-Trade. With 5.2 million customers, E-Trade was once a revolutionary platform that "helped usher in a dramatic shift among financial services firms" and fueled the rise of indexes and exchange-traded funds, making investing vastly easier for do-it-yourself investors.

Investors receive a 2.64% dividend. UBS has set a $125 price target. The consensus target for Morgan Stanley stock is $114.68, and shares closed on Tuesday at $105.92. The company is expected to report on Wednesday the 19th.

It is always a bit riskier to buy shares in front of the numbers, and very conservative investors may want to either wait for the results or buy smaller partial positions. With some solid tailwinds for the rest of 2022, not the least of which will be rising interest rates and a continued reopening of the economy, all these stocks make sense for patient growth investors.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Banking#Stock#Consumer Banking#Retail Banking#Commercial Banking#Big Bank#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Treasury#Bank Of America#Bac
Investor's Business Daily

Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Earnings Top Views

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings early Friday, amid the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates in the coming months and omicron's impact on the economy. JPM stock and Citigroup fell. Wells Fargo stock advanced. The reports come as expectations for Federal...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Wells Fargo's Future Looks Bright After Its Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell Friday. Total revenue of $20.86 billion (+13% YoY) exceeded the FactSet consensus estimate of $18.79 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.38 (+109% YoY) topped estimates of $1.11. Included in the results was an 18-cent per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Houston Chronicle

Wells Fargo's $5.8 billion profit easily tops expectations

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter with interest rates beginning to take off, likely another boost for the nation's largest mortgage lender going forward. The San Francisco bank earned $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, handily surpassing the $1.11...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: First Republic Bank Q4 Earnings

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Republic Bank beat estimated earnings by 4.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.93, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Bank stumble as Q4 earnings gate opens

Jan 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BANK STOCKS STUMBLE AS Q4 EARNINGS GATE OPENS (1005 EST/ 1505 GMT) Some of the biggest U.S. banks kicked off earnings season on...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Are the Bank Stocks Buys After Kicking Off Earnings Season?

Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report are mixed on Friday, after the banks kicked off earnings season. They did so alongside JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, which is down the most among the trio as it’s lower by more than 5% on Friday after reporting earnings.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy