Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 110,000 Shares of 3D Systems

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 111,000 shares of 3D Systems Corp. ( NYSE: DDD ) shares on Tuesday, as the prices of this fund gained over 2% in Tuesday’s session. The ETF is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) that bought 111,300 shares of the 3D printer company. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down 13% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF SQ BLOCK 57,109 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 300 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 19,000 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 61,500 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 142 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 4,045 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 111,300 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 16,700 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 2,867 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 66,491 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 36,751 ARKW SQ BLOCK 58,727 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 266,064 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 54,114 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 168,700 ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 67,125

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

