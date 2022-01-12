ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Nearly 800,000 Shares of Snap

By Chris Lange
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13R9UB_0djWlHDl00 One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 800,000 shares of Snap Inc. ( NYSE: SNAP ) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up 3% in the day’s session. The ETF’s share price has dropped greatly over the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) parted with 798,760 shares of the camera and social media company. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $34.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is down 28% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the sales that took place across the ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES 926,500
ARKG EVGN EVOGENE 53,559
ARKW SNAP SNAP 798,760
ARKW DOCU DOCUSIGN 317,906
ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS 689,487

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
ALSO READ: Big Bank Q4 Earnings Could Be Huge: 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

