Companies Mum as Vaccine Mandate Pending Before Court

Indonesia opened its coronavirus booster campaign to the public Wednesday as the country records rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The free shots will be given to the elderly and at-risk residents as a priority, but will be available to everyone who received their second dose six months prior, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday after announcing the decision. The boosters will be administered as half doses -- which a local study confirmed was sufficient protection against the virus -- due to supply shortages, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its residents since the onset of the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO