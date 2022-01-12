Companies Mum as Vaccine Mandate Pending Before Court

Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor aggressively pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on the Biden administration's contested COVID-19 regulations outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "There's no requirement here. It's not a vaccine mandate. It's something totally different. And I don't know...
This artist sketch depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of more than two dozen business groups seeking an immediate order from the Supreme Court to halt a Biden administration order to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers during the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
(The Center Square) – New rules filed by the Illinois Department of Labor on Friday adopt OSHA’s vaccine and testing mandates on employers with more than 100 employees. The state agency said the final rules are not open to appeal or challenge and adopt the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard.
A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
Grocery stores are restricting hours and services due to omicron-related labor and supply chain issues. This also comes at a time of labor unrest for supermarket giant Kroger as more than 8,000 workers at its King Soopers chain in Colorado have gone on strike.
Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test rule for businesses with at least 100 workers, but granted a separate request from the Biden administration to allow its vaccine mandate for health care workers to take effect. In an unsigned opinion on the rule from...
You don’t know it, but for the past 40 years, I have performed a great service for Michigan residents. Back then, I began rising daily at 5 a.m., walking to my east-facing balcony, raising my enchanted cane, and reciting a magical chant to cause the sun to rise.
Day after day, I implored the golden globe to shine upon us, and without fail it complied. I require neither thanks nor praise for my efforts. Just knowing...
As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 sweeps the United States, empty supermarket shelves have become the latest sign of the pandemic's ongoing disruption to the country's supply chains. "Since the Omicron variant is so contagious, it's impacting the entire United States all at once.
Indonesia opened its coronavirus booster campaign to the public Wednesday as the country records rising infections driven by the Omicron variant.
The free shots will be given to the elderly and at-risk residents as a priority, but will be available to everyone who received their second dose six months prior, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday after announcing the decision.
The boosters will be administered as half doses -- which a local study confirmed was sufficient protection against the virus -- due to supply shortages, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its residents since the onset of the pandemic.
The Association for Dressings and Sauces’s decades-long battle to revoke the standards for French dressing has finally come to an end, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreeing to deregulate a label the group said “restricts innovation.”
