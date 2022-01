Oregon Democrat says she maintains hope for final approval of President Biden's plan, which passed the House on Nov. 19.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici says she has not given up on congressional approval of some form of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to boost federal aid for social supports and climate change work. The Oregon Democrat spoke Friday, Jan. 7, after she toured newly opened housing for low-income families and visited a warming shelter, both in Beaverton. She said they are examples of projects that would benefit from money in the $1.75 trillion plan that has cleared the House...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO