Rambling and Gambling: NFL Playoff Preview

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday. With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted. He fumbled the...
Former Ohio State kicker and hero of the 1958 Rose Bowl Don Sutherin died on Tuesday. He was 85. Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch first reported the unfortunate news in the afternoon. Sutherin’s family notified the Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. “He...
Rachel Nichols’ time at ESPN is now officially over. Nichols and ESPN reached a settlement on Tuesday to officially end her deal after private comments she made about diversity and Maria Taylor at the network were made public last year. Nichols had one year left on her contract. According...
Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
Fred Warner is as confident as ever in the 49ers' defense. That doesn't mean he isn't aware of what a problem the Dallas Cowboys' dynamic offense can be Sunday on Wild Card Weekend. When asked Wednesday what kind of challenge the Cowboys' offense presents to his 49ers, Warner had the...
Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
The 2021 regular season is now in the books and we are knocking on the door of the opening round of the NFL playoffs. We have six games on the Super Wild Card Weekend slate, which includes a number of high-profile rematches like Buffalo-New England and Arizona-L.A., and we'll get some quality quarterback duels on top of it. That's plenty of action for us to truly dive into in our little gambling corner of the internet.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
