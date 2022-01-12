ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rambling and Gambling: NFL Playoff Preview

By Josh Rosenthal
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The playoffs have arrived! Josh is joined...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Rose Bowl Hero Died On Tuesday

Former Ohio State kicker and hero of the 1958 Rose Bowl Don Sutherin died on Tuesday. He was 85. Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch first reported the unfortunate news in the afternoon. Sutherin’s family notified the Dispatch that he died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. “He...
CANTON, OH
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Sports

49ers' Warner has perfect answer to playing Cowboys' offense

Fred Warner is as confident as ever in the 49ers' defense. That doesn't mean he isn't aware of what a problem the Dallas Cowboys' dynamic offense can be Sunday on Wild Card Weekend. When asked Wednesday what kind of challenge the Cowboys' offense presents to his 49ers, Warner had the...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Sports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds, picks: Cardinals, 49ers pull off upsets; Bills take down Patriots

The 2021 regular season is now in the books and we are knocking on the door of the opening round of the NFL playoffs. We have six games on the Super Wild Card Weekend slate, which includes a number of high-profile rematches like Buffalo-New England and Arizona-L.A., and we'll get some quality quarterback duels on top of it. That's plenty of action for us to truly dive into in our little gambling corner of the internet.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO

