Trinity Catholic School set to kick off ‘Soup’er Bowl’ on Tuesday

MASSENA — The National Football League playoffs are set to start this weekend on the road to the Super Bowl.

Trinity Catholic School is also preparing for its “Soup’er Bowl,” which starts Tuesday. The winners have already been decided — local food pantries.

During Soup’er Bowl, which runs until Feb. 11, students are asked to bring in non-perishable food items, while earning fun rewards along the way. Classes work together to reach a goal that’s set each year, and this time it’s 2022 items to coincide with the year.

The students learned about this year’s effort during their Monday Morning Prayer Rally. A Soup’er Bowl Committee was formed, and members explained the goals of the fundraiser. They stressed that by bringing in non-perishables, they will be helping needy families in the community. Their efforts will stock the shelves at the St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry and Massena Neighborhood Center.

The committee said there could be many reasons for hunger in the community. It might be an increase in the cost of food, housing or utilities. It might be a lack of jobs or a shortage of school clothes, and more students are not able to access a free lunch program after school.

And, the committee said, hunger is happening right in the Massena community.

It’s a win-win situation, the committee said, as the students get the satisfaction of knowing they have become part of the solution to wipe out world hunger, something they’ve done every year.

“It’s a little thing that us here at Trinity can do to contribute to the well-being of our community. So, that’s why we do this. You’re helping people in your own community to have food,” committee members said.

As the effort goes on, students can look forward to special treats for meeting certain goals. It might be a lunchtime treat, or a movie and popcorn.