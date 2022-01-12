ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Trinity Catholic School set to kick off ‘Soup’er Bowl’ on Tuesday

By BOB BECKSTEAD bbeckstead@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSoj1_0djWiuNn00
Trinity Catholic School is preparing for its “Soup’er Bowl,” which starts Tuesday. The winners have already been decided — local food pantries. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The National Football League playoffs are set to start this weekend on the road to the Super Bowl.

Trinity Catholic School is also preparing for its “Soup’er Bowl,” which starts Tuesday. The winners have already been decided — local food pantries.

During Soup’er Bowl, which runs until Feb. 11, students are asked to bring in non-perishable food items, while earning fun rewards along the way. Classes work together to reach a goal that’s set each year, and this time it’s 2022 items to coincide with the year.

The students learned about this year’s effort during their Monday Morning Prayer Rally. A Soup’er Bowl Committee was formed, and members explained the goals of the fundraiser. They stressed that by bringing in non-perishables, they will be helping needy families in the community. Their efforts will stock the shelves at the St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry and Massena Neighborhood Center.

The committee said there could be many reasons for hunger in the community. It might be an increase in the cost of food, housing or utilities. It might be a lack of jobs or a shortage of school clothes, and more students are not able to access a free lunch program after school.

And, the committee said, hunger is happening right in the Massena community.

It’s a win-win situation, the committee said, as the students get the satisfaction of knowing they have become part of the solution to wipe out world hunger, something they’ve done every year.

“It’s a little thing that us here at Trinity can do to contribute to the well-being of our community. So, that’s why we do this. You’re helping people in your own community to have food,” committee members said.

As the effort goes on, students can look forward to special treats for meeting certain goals. It might be a lunchtime treat, or a movie and popcorn.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
TENNIS
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massena, NY
Sports
City
Massena, NY
Massena, NY
Education
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Catholic School#Food Pantries#Local Food#American Football#Soup Er Bowl Committee#Outreach Ministry
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
2K+
Followers
147
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy