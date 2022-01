What do you typically do with your old Christmas tree? I'm referring to the live Christmas tree that smells like fresh pine and fills your home with the true holiday spirit. Previously, I saw folks who put their Christmas tree outside in their yard for our furry friends to have. Others will stand the tree up outdoors, fill it with bird feeders, and put pinecones on it with honey or peanut butter for wildlife. There are options to give your Christmas tree a second purpose. However, some counties have a certain date where you can leave your tree by the road and they will pick it up.

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO