ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Former Turkey international defender Ahmet Calik dies at age 27

By Ben Morse, CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Former Turkey international Ahmet Calik has died at the age of 27, his former club Konyaspor confirmed on Tuesday. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Çalik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

France kills IS militant linked to Niger giraffe park attack

PARIS (AP) — The French army says it has “neutralized” a regional Islamic State group leader wanted in connection with the killing of seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park in August 2020. France’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that, in cooperation with Nigerien authorities, operatives from France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane struck Soumana Boura, an Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) leader, in a fatal airstrike. The force located him in a ISGS sanctuary north of the town of Tillaberi, identifying his body following the operation. France claims Boura was among the perpetrators of attack that occurred Aug. 9, 2020, in Kouré Park, Niger.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Ankara#Turkish Cup#National Team
Reuters

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Lendore dies aged 29

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29. U.S. media reports said the three-times Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at Rio and Tokyo, was involved in a car crash in Texas.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvbam.com

Italy gives safe port to 558 migrants rescued at sea

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) – Italy on Tuesday allowed a charity boat carrying hundreds of migrants rescued at sea to dock in the Sicilian port of Augusta, with another vessel waiting offshore for permission to bring 440 more to land. The Geo Barents ship, run by charity Doctors Without Borders...
EUROPE
firstsportz.com

27-year-old Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik dies in freakish car accident

Former Turkish international and center back for the Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor, Ahmet Calik has died in a car accident on Tuesday. According to local reports, the 28-year-old defender was killed after he reportedly lost control of his car near Gölbaşı, in the capital Ankara.
ACCIDENTS
dexerto.com

EA locks Ahmet Calik’s price in FIFA 22 following his death

EA Sports announced they’ve locked the price of Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik’s card in FIFA 22 after the player tragically passed away in a car accident. On January 11, the Turkish defender’s club Konyaspor broke the news that Calik had died in a car accident at the age of 27 just outside of Ankara, Turkey.
FIFA
The Independent

Confusion reigns over English clubs travelling to France for Champions Cup games

Confusion reigns over this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup matches involving English clubs travelling to France with Sale and Bath giving conflicting outlooks on their fixtures taking place.Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson insists Sunday’s trip to Clermont can proceed because of a modification to French travel restrictions, but his Bath counterpart Stuart Hooper is still seeking clarity from tournament organisers EPCR.The sticking point for Gallagher Premiership sides visiting France in round three of European competition, a group that also includes Newcastle, is the existing requirement that they quarantine on arrival for 48 hours.If any personnel test positive for coronavirus, they...
SPORTS
CNN

CNN

823K+
Followers
125K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy