NYPD: Man attacked with hammer inside Bronx bodega

Police released surveillance video of a violent struggle between multiple people, including one man being attacked with a hammer.

Police are asking for help in finding the people in the video seen attacking a 50-year-old man with a hammer inside a bodega on Morris Park Avenue. Officers say two suspects got into an argument with the victim on Dec. 26 and then escalated to a woman pulling out a hammer and hitting the man in the head.

Another suspect then pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the side of the bodega.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.