Bronx, NY

NYPD: Man attacked with hammer inside Bronx bodega

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Police released surveillance video of a violent struggle between multiple people, including one man being attacked with a hammer.

Police are asking for help in finding the people in the video seen attacking a 50-year-old man with a hammer inside a bodega on Morris Park Avenue. Officers say two suspects got into an argument with the victim on Dec. 26 and then escalated to a woman pulling out a hammer and hitting the man in the head.

Another suspect then pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the side of the bodega.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

