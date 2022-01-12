Global Hospital EMR Systems Market is Rising at a CAGR of 7.5%, over the Forecast Period

Food crop application to hold largest the market share in 2020. According to Absolute Market Insights report, food crop application accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the bioherbicides market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to high domestic demand for food crops along with increasing necessity to improve cash crop economy. The growth factors of food crops are restrained by weed infestation which averagely results in yield losses of 15% to 21% annually. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the yield for rice paddy decreased from 46315 hg/ha to 48069 hg/ha from 2019 to 2020. Despite of increasing production of rice as cash crop, decrease in yield was witnessed. Similar trends was witnessed in maize agronomy. Such factors highly contributed for the demand of bioherbicides in food crop applications in 2020. Moreover, large scale cultivation of field crops along with its susceptibility toward massive weed infestation have pushed cultivators to highly engage in procurement of numerous agriculture inputs, including bioherbicides to increase the production. Increasing popularity of inundative approach for removal of weed from lawns, pastures, and sports turfs are likely to drive the product consumption in the extended run.

