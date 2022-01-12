ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Hospital EMR Systems Market is Rising at a CAGR of 7.5%, over the Forecast Period

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of digital solutions in tackling myriad of challenges confronting healthcare organizations. Digital technologies have taken center stage and will continue to do so. EMR software-managed electronic medical records have transformed the way patient records are entered and processed. Traditional medical records are now housed and...

industryglobalnews24.com

Green Ammonia Market by Renewable Energy, Technology, Location, Application, and Region: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029

According to a recent report published by Absolute Markets Insights, titled, “Green Ammonia Market by Renewable Energy, Technology, Location, Application, and Region: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029,” the global green ammonia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029)
industryglobalnews24.com

Global GaN & SiC Power Semiconductor Market to Grow at 23.5% CAGR during 2021 – 2029

High voltages and high currents can be handled by power semiconductors. They have a unique structure than typical semiconductors, which allows them to withstand high voltages and currents without being damaged. When researching for the next generation of efficient power converter switches, wide band gap semiconductor materials such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) are the ideal choice. However, each material has benefits over the others. For example, Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors offer excellent voltage blocking and benefit even more as the voltage increases. Power semiconductors are used in a wide range of devices, including smartphones, computers, vehicles, and industrial equipment, along with having applications in emerging markets like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and 5G wireless networks. Semiconductors are the catalysts that propels technological advancement. Advanced semiconductors produce better devices, which increases demand and sales revenue, allowing the industry to invest more in R&D to develop even more advanced semiconductors and enable new applications. In terms of revenue, GaN & SiC power semiconductor market was valued at US$ 854.58 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Bioherbicides Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the Forecast Period, on Account of Growing Product Demand in Food Crop Production Sector for Weed Management; says Absolute Markets Insights

Food crop application to hold largest the market share in 2020. According to Absolute Market Insights report, food crop application accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the bioherbicides market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to high domestic demand for food crops along with increasing necessity to improve cash crop economy. The growth factors of food crops are restrained by weed infestation which averagely results in yield losses of 15% to 21% annually. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the yield for rice paddy decreased from 46315 hg/ha to 48069 hg/ha from 2019 to 2020. Despite of increasing production of rice as cash crop, decrease in yield was witnessed. Similar trends was witnessed in maize agronomy. Such factors highly contributed for the demand of bioherbicides in food crop applications in 2020. Moreover, large scale cultivation of field crops along with its susceptibility toward massive weed infestation have pushed cultivators to highly engage in procurement of numerous agriculture inputs, including bioherbicides to increase the production. Increasing popularity of inundative approach for removal of weed from lawns, pastures, and sports turfs are likely to drive the product consumption in the extended run.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market to Witness 8% Growth during 2021 - 2029

The global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market was valued at US$ 159.06 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market is driven by the changing nature of the pharmaceutical industry with new product launches and growing therapeutic application. Furthermore, a significant factor expected to drive contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market growth during the projected period is an increase in the number of new participants in the market through collaborations. Outsourcing continues to be pushed by pharma companies' facility divestments. Drug development and clinical supply, commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug manufacturing, and packaging are all services provided by CDMOs to the end users companies. Pharma companies use these services to reduce development and manufacturing costs, adhere to delivery timelines, and investments while still getting the benefit of cutting-edge technology.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market to Grow at 3.9% during 2021 – 2029: Absolute Markets Insights

Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market: Introduction. Absolute Markets Insights delivers key insights on the global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market. In terms of revenue, global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market was valued at US$ 128.68 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, owing to high rate of dry etching application in semiconductor sector. The global market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in demand for hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene in conjunction with reduced material consumption and low-cost tooling from end-use industries.
neworleanssun.com

Global Oxygen Therapy Market To Be Driven By Surging Cases Of Respiratory Issues In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Oxygen Therapy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global oxygen therapy market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, end-users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Biobased Polyesters Market Research Report [2021-2029] | Absolute Markets Insights

According to a report published by Absolute Markets Insights, the global biobased polyesters market was sized at 361.23 Kiloton in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The increasing bioplastics application across packaging industry will emerge in favor of market growth. Biobased polyesters are extensively used in biobased products, especially bioplastics which are derived from biobased sources such as natural fats and oils. Characteristics of the product such as biodegradability and thermoplastic properties makes biobased polyester ideal for bioplastic applications. Additionally, growth in bioplastic industry in conjunction with high packaging demand have increased the popularity of some major biobased polyesters such as polylactic acid, polycaprolactone, polyhydroxybutyrate, poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-valerate), and polyglycolic acid. According to the European Bioplastics, the global production capacity of bioplastics in 2020 stood at 2,087 thousand tons and have been estimated to reach at 7,593 thousand tons by 2026. Such expanding production volume of bioplastics propelled the economies of scale, which further led in high demand for biobased polyesters. Thus, growing bioplastics production in concurrence with high demand for food and non-food packaging applications drove the biobased polyesters market growth in 2020.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Online Healthcare Technology Market was Valued at US$ 95.82 Bn in 2020

Online healthcare technologies have gained prominence over the last ten years in healthcare industry. For health care and associated applications, online technologies are making use of computer platforms, networking, software, and sensors. These technologies may be used for a variety of things, from general health to medical equipment. Online healthcare technologies comprises of mobile health (mHealth), health information technology (IT), wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, and personalized medicine. Online health tools and technologies are thus offering enormous potential for improving the capacity to effectively detect and treat disease, as well as improving individual health care delivery. In terms of revenue, online healthcare technology market was valued at US$ 95.82 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE is Expecting 20 Percent Rise in Patent Applications

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a new law concerning the industrial property in the region with the aim of boosting the confidence of investors and stimulating innovation. The country’s Ministry of Economy is expecting a rise in the number of patent applications by 20 percent in 2022 because of...
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
UPI News

Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas. The consumer electronics showcase, which runs through Friday, is back in person after being held "virtually" last...
sportspromedia.com

Mojo Vision raises US$45m to develop smart contact lens sports tech

Amazon, Dolby, Liberty Global and Motorola Solutions are among new and existing investors. Mojo Vision says new partnerships with connected fitness and sports wearable companies, along with US$45 million in additional funding, will accelerate the development of smart contact lens-based products that provide frictionless, real-time information on athletic performance. Amazon...
