Energy Industry

Thailand’s PTT Chief Looking for Sustainability

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, led the company to survive the...

Fertiglobe To Assist Abu Dhabi in Energy Transition

Fertiglobe is a joint venture of chemicals of Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation and the Netherlands-listed OCI. The Abu-Dhabi-based ADX-listed company is set to invest in projects that play a role in reducing carbon footprint to help the world reach its net-zero emissions target by 2050 while also aiming to expand its global customer base.
France to Invest Funds for Securing Minerals Supply

France has announced the launch of a preparatory framework for the establishment of an investment fund that focuses to develop its mining industry. The French newspaper, le Figaro has reported that the time aim of the fund will be to secure the strategic supply of metals and minerals of the country.
Thailand Promotes World Muay Thai Alliance

The Government of Thailand is working to promote Muay Thai across the world as a tool of soft power. The Thai leaders have instructed the country’s Ministry of Sports and Tourism to organize more boxing events for the promotion of Thai culture globally. The Prime Minister of Thailand, General...
Thailand’s New Rules for Entrance into the Country

Thailand has introduced an Alternative Quarantine entry scheme recently for travelers coming into the country. The scheme will be effective from 11th January 2022. The scheme demands different quarantine periods for travelers with different vaccination statuses and is applicable to both Thai and foreign visitors coming into the country from land, water, and air.
Polls in Thailand Reveals General Prayut will Stay in Power

The National Institute of Development Administration of Thailand conducted a telephonic survey to find out what the Thai’s thought of the future of the political and economic situation in the country. The poll was conducted from 4th to 6th January and saw 1.325 respondents above the age of 18...
Thailand Gears for Another Covid Battle

On Saturday, the spokesperson for Thailand’s government, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, warned the provincial governors to be prepared for a possible new wave of the Covid-19 cases. Governors in their capacity as the chairmen of the communicable disease committees of their province must take all necessary control measures to curb the...
Singapore’ Successful Economic Model

The government of Singapore has curated its economic future for decades with help from the state-group champions and by changing its policies as per the need of the global economy. Now, the several shocks of the pandemic have pushed the country to rewrite one of the most successful economic models...
Qatar’s Increased Revenue from Oil and Gas

Qatar is one of the largest exporters of LNG in the world. The country has planned to increase its public spending from the revenue gained from these exports. The shortage of oil and gas supply and economic recovery around the world has led to the oil prices reaching new heights. Qatar like all other energy exporters is set to reap benefits from this scenario.
Huawei Rolling 5G Technology in Thailand

Although the United States is very displeased with the matter, China is rolling out its 5G technology in Thailand ahead of its neighbors. The US has still not lifted the ban from the Chinese-based Huawei Technologies due to cyber-security issues but the ally of the former country, Thailand has welcomed the tech giant with open arms.
Thailand’s Tech Industry to Embrace Metaverse

Metaverse technology can greatly enhance manufacturing capacity and increase supply chain management efficiency. particularly in the electronics and automotive industry. The metaverse technology is an immersive environment for supporting online interactions and is being pursued widely by tech giants. Facebook has also changed its name to Meta to show its move towards technology.
Susan Uthayakumar joins Prologis as chief sustainability and energy officer

Prologis has appointed Susan Uthayakumar to the new role of chief sustainability and energy officer. Uthayakumar and her team will evaluate and scale both existing and emerging energy solutions across the Prologis platform. She also will partner with the company’s environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG) team on strategy, progress, stakeholder engagement and related initiatives.
Thailand’s Plan to Tackle Omicron

The Health Ministry of Thailand is preparing to tackle the possible outbreak of the latest variant of the Covid-19, Omicron. Public Health Ministry’s Dr. Somsak Akksilp has said that home isolation will be able to suffice for the majority of Omicron patients. The community isolation facilities are also set to fight the war against the coronavirus.
The Future Of Sustainable Beauty Looks Waterless — Or Is It All Marketing?

It’s no secret that the beauty sector is one of the world’s least sustainable industries, with an estimated 120 billion units of packaging produced each year (less than 10% of which actually gets recycled), sizable carbon footprints, complex supply chains, and a culture of rampant consumption that will soon see consumers drowning in a sea of beauty products. There’s no doubt the industry has a lot of work to do. Greenwashing is more widespread than ever, with buzzwords being freely used to appeal to consumers’ eco-conscious values, and brands are seeing opportunity in environmental warnings. However, there are movements within the industry, like carbon-neutral and waterless beauty, that promise to reshape the future of product sustainability.
Looking to sustainably invest? This digital ‘toolkit’ will help guide

Against a backdrop of an increasing amount of investment dollars going to support private sector sustainability ambitions, the Luxembourg Sustainable Finance Initiative (LSFI) has created a new digital ‘Take Action’ toolkit. Its goal? To provide practical tools for financial professionals, from asset managers to banks to individuals, to help them navigate the complex landscape of sustainable finance and, in turn, continue its growth.
Thailand aims to lead southeast Asia’s switch to ZEVs

Thailand aims to lead southeast Asia’s switch to ZEVs. There’s regional competition to generate higher volumes and attract FDI. Thailand has stepped up its efforts in recent months to establish itself as a major production hub for zero emission vehicles (ZEVs), as it looks to play a key part in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution that is already underway in the more advanced economies of the world.
Designing Your Company’s Sustainability Report

Deciding which metrics to use when reporting on corporate sustainability performance can be overwhelming for executives. Some companies report only their greenhouse gas emissions, while others publish glossy reports about their CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives or use their ESG (environment, social, and governance) ratings as a badge of honor. But most executives don’t know why — or when — to choose one of these reports over another.
Thailand's AIS Showcases Autonomous Mobile Robot with its 5G Private Network

Thailand's AIS 5G Business has launched services and solutions ready for 5G network deployment to serve and connect with the industrial sectors, including manufacturing. The Operator has teamed up with a range of partners in both government and private sectors, powering 5G private network technological know- how to enhance competitiveness in every manufacturing processes. The latest collaboration is with Thai Automation and Robotics Association (TARA), to help promote Thai Automation System Integrators (ASI) as supply side with the development of 5G Network Solutions and platforms. The aim is to provide technological know-how to Thai industrial sectors in order to be able to compete with foreign technology, and to deliver Industry 4.0 solutions in Thailand.
The US to See Increase in Oil Market Despite the Government's Green Agenda

The Energy Information Administration of the United States has announced its oil production predictions for the coming years. The forecast shows that the industry is set to break all records after the pandemic lows despite the pledge of the Biden administration to transition towards cleaner and renewable sources. The released...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

