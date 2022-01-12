Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI

EUR/USD has stabilised just above 1.1400, having dropped back from earlier session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing a key level of support in the 1.1380 area. EUR/USD selling has continued into the US trading session, though the bearish intra-day momentum has for the moment eased with the pair finding support above the psychologically important 1.1400 figure. At current levels around the 1.1410 mark, the pair is trading lower by about 0.4% and is over 0.6% lower versus its Asia Pacific session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing support in the 1.1380 area in the form of the late-November/December highs. Some EUR/USD bulls will be hoping that, after this week’s bullish breakout from the late-November/December ascending triangle, a retest of this key area of support might prove an excellent entry point to reload on longs and to target a move towards 1.1500.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO