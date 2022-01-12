ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print. Gold edged lower on Wednesday and...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA stock trends up in Friday session

Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980. Update: Tesla just performed a red to green switch in early trading on Friday with the stock opening down 1%. Currently, the stock is trading up 0.6% at $1,037 as investors grapple with the latest hawkishness from Fed officials. The Nasdaq has performed a similiar red to green switch and is currently up 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Dow remain in negative territory.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Looking forward to an Omicron free spring?

US dollar fades as Treasury yields stall after sharp gains. Failure at 115.00 and 114.00 erases all 2022 success. General dollar weakness points to a post-Omicron economy. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a recovery based on technical support. The USD/JPY shed its remaining 2022 gains this week as markets look...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pushes higher and targets 1.1500 ahead of ECB, key data

EUR/USD moves to fresh 2-month highs around 1.1480. The dollar remains under heavy pressure drops to multi-week lows. Germany GDP ECB’s Lagarde next of note in the docket. The upbeat note around the single currency remains well and sound on Friday and lifts EUR/USD to new 2-month peaks in the 1.1480 region.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Gold Prices#Treasury Department#The Xau Usd#European#Fed Chair#Us Treasury#Senate
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1530 aligns as next key resistance

EUR/USD has extended its impressive rally early Friday. Dollar stays fragile ahead of high-tier data releases. EUR/USD remains on track to post its largest one-week gains since May. EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its rally toward 1.1500 early Friday. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off weekly-lows reclaims 0.9100

The USD/CHF fall ended after three consecutive days amid a risk-off market mood. The rise of the 10-year US Treasury yield underpins the greenback. USD/CHF is neutral biased, but a bullish-engulfing candle pattern may open the door for an upside move; otherwise, it could challenge August 2021 monthly lows. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fired up by the Fed, focus now shifts to top-tier UK data

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound approaches key resistance amid persistent dollar weakness. GBP/USD has reached its highest level since late October at 1.3750 on Thursday but erased a large portion of its daily gains before closing flat near 1.3700. The pair is edging closer to 1.3750 early Friday and additional gains could be witnessed if this level turns into support. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that the economic activity in November expanded by 0.9%, compared to the market expectation of 0.2%. On a negative note, Industrial Production increased by only 0.1% on a yearly basis, falling short of analysts' estimate of 0.5%. Read more...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
FXStreet.com

No single trend in global equities ahead of US Retail Sales data

The Dollar weakening continues. Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed. Gold prices are rebounding. Equity index futures are mixed currently ahead of US retail sales report today at 14:30 CET following a retreat on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook shares lost 2.03% underperforming market ahead of reports today Meta is being sued for £2.3bn in a class action lawsuit that claims 44 million Facebook users in the UK had their data exploited after signing up to the social network, Apple stock lost 1.9% Thursday.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US banks slide on earnings, oil prices help to support the FTSE100

It’s been another choppy week for European equity markets with weakness in US equity markets bleeding into a negative end to the week, as speculation about the pace of US rate rises keeps investors on edge. Talk from various Fed policymakers that up to 5 rate rises might be needed before the end of the year is creating extra volatility and some anxiety, particularly where the Nasdaq is concerned.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD dips back to 0.6820s as dollar stages tentative rebound

NZD/USD has slipped back from the 0.6850 area to the 0.6820s and is down about 0.5% on the day. Weak US data was largely ignored, with the dollar staging a tentative rebound, whilst choppy equity markets hurt NZD. NZD/USD’s positive mid-week momentum has faded on Friday, with the pair falling...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD turns negative and returns to 1.1440, focus on US data

EUR/USD fades the initial spike to fresh highs near 1.1480. Chairwoman Lagarde suggested inflation pressures should ease in 2022. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. After climbing as high as the 1.1480 region, and new two-month highs, EUR/USD deflated and returned to the mid-1.1400s, where it is...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY tumbles to three-week lows near 113.50

Japanese yen benefits amid weak US data and risk aversion. DXY erases losses and turns positive during the American session. USD/JPY has the biggest weekly loss in a year. The USD/JPY extended weekly losses and tumbled to 113.47, reaching the lowest level since December 20. It then rebounded, rising toward 113.80. The dollar is having the worst weekly performance versus the yen in a years.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold and EUR/USD trade higher: Elliott Wave analysis

The USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some weakness on stocks yesterday during the US session. So EURUSD is higher, but one of the reasons can be...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stabilises above 1.1400 as market’s enter their typical pre-weekend lull, bears eye key 1.1380 support

EUR/USD has stabilised just above 1.1400, having dropped back from earlier session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing a key level of support in the 1.1380 area. EUR/USD selling has continued into the US trading session, though the bearish intra-day momentum has for the moment eased with the pair finding support above the psychologically important 1.1400 figure. At current levels around the 1.1410 mark, the pair is trading lower by about 0.4% and is over 0.6% lower versus its Asia Pacific session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing support in the 1.1380 area in the form of the late-November/December highs. Some EUR/USD bulls will be hoping that, after this week’s bullish breakout from the late-November/December ascending triangle, a retest of this key area of support might prove an excellent entry point to reload on longs and to target a move towards 1.1500.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1458. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1507; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1.1385 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy