A Houston-area teacher who was accused of putting her son in the trunk of her car because he had COVID-19 is getting an outpouring of support from her community. Sarah Beam is the Cypress Falls High School teacher who made headlines after she took her 13-year-old son to a drive-thru COVID testing site last Monday (Jan 3.) for "additional testing," according to court documents.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO