ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spend Local cards: MLAs criticise 'silence' over High Street vouchers

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department for the Economy has been accused of "going silent" over problems with the High Street voucher scheme. MLAs said they had been ignored by the department when asking questions about those who had lost out on getting their £100 Spend Local voucher. The £145m scheme was...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Sugden
Person
Stewart Dickson
Motley Fool

Can Retirees Live on the Average Social Security Benefit in 2022?

Many people are overly reliant on Social Security. Unfortunately, the program will not provide a comfortable standard of living in retirement. Current and future retirees need to ensure they'll have sufficient funds to support themselves. If you plan to retire but don't have any money saved, will Social Security benefits...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Health board reintroduces essential-visits-only policy to ease pressure on staff

A health board in Scotland has reintroduced essential visits only at all of its hospitals and inpatient services.NHS Lanarkshire said it has enforced the restriction due to pressures on staff amid a surge in Covid cases and staff absences.Earlier this week the health board announced all GP practices will move to “managed suspension of services”, which means doctors will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care, a move Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie described as “unprecedented”.Essential visits, according to the health board, only permit visits to patients where not seeing a family member would “cause particular distress or...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#High Street#Mla#Mlas#Spend#The Economy Committee#Silence Alliance
Daily Voice

Here's Who Will Be Eligible For $5,000 Stimulus Checks

It is unlikely that the federal government will distribute a fresh round of stimulus checks to most Americans again, but some will qualify for some financial assistance in 2022. During the COVID-19 pandemic, eligible Americans received as many as three stimulus checks to help them ride out the pandemic, though...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Energy bills: Ministers approve one-off £200 support payment

Stormont ministers have approved a plan to provide one-off payments of £200 to people needing support with energy costs. Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey proposed the scheme to help about 280,000 people in Northern Ireland. The executive backed the proposal at its meeting on Thursday. Those who are eligible for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Executive approves £55m scheme to help with energy bills

The Stormont Executive has agreed a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs.A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she hoped the first payments would be made next month.The payment will be administered by the UK Department of Work and Pensions and made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.I know the impact that rising global energy prices are having on people on low incomesDeirdre HargeyStormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Huge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ofsted withdraws ‘intrusive’ guidance for childminders to disclose depression

Ofsted has withdrawn guidance suggesting childminders should notify the watchdog if they have depression or have been bereaved following criticism that the requirement would be “intrusive”.The guidance, first published on Wednesday, called for Ofsted-registered childminders, nannies or day-care providers to report “any significant events” that might affect their “suitability” to look after children to the inspectorate.The events listed included those “that trigger increased anxiety, hardship or emotional problems (this might include bereavement, illness or injury)”.The Ofsted guidance, which was withdrawn on Thursday, said: “You should report these significant events as soon as reasonably practical but in any event within 14 days...
KIDS
The Independent

Free PPE extended for frontline health and social care staff

The Government has extended its offer of free personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health and social care staff in England following a public consultation.PPE will be available until March 31 2023 or until infection prevention control guidance is “withdrawn or significantly amended”, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.It follows a consultation launched last October which received more than 5,000 responses, with 95% in favour of extending the offer.In April, a new portal will be rolled out to provide an easier and quicker way of centrally ordering the gear.We are extending the offer of free PPE to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Legal action against Facebook seeks compensation for 44 million UK users

A multibillion-pound legal claim has been launched against Facebook in the UK, which if successful could see more than 44 million people compensated over “unfair” terms and conditions being imposed on users.Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched the class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance, and seeking a minimum of £2.3 billion in damages.The legal action argues that Facebook used its dominant position to force users to agree to terms and conditions which then allowed the firm to generate billions in revenues...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Scottish Government promises £4 million cash to help unpaid carers

A £4 million support package to help Scotland’s “essential” unpaid carers has been unveiled by the Government.The funding was announced as social care minister, Kevin Stewart, highlighted the “vital role” of unpaid carers, who look after relatives and loved ones.However, with the coronavirus pandemic resulting in “many additional pressures” for this group, the Scottish Government pledged cash to help the organisations and services that support them.The bulk of the cash will go to local carers centres across Scotland, with £3 million being set aside to help them expand their work.Unpaid carers play a vital role in society and I know...
POLITICS
The Independent

Staff joining social care to have fees waived to bolster workforce

New staff joining the social care workforce are to have entry costs paid for by the Scottish Government until the end of March.The scheme, which started on Friday, means Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) checks and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) registration will now be funded to help encourage more staff into the profession.The aim is to prevent “financial barriers” that may discourage people from applying for a career in care and to help address winter staffing pressures, Scotland’s Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said.Basic PVG checks cost £59 and SSSC registration costs between £25 and £80 depending on the...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy