As of 4:30PM Friday: A very warm and sunny day in the CSRA, and it’s going to be the last of them for a long while. While we will see sunshine after the harsh weather this weekend, we wont get warmer until the middle of next week. We got up to the lower 60s today, but over the next few days we will be lucky to break out of the mid 50s, seeing a gradual cool down all the way until Monday. Temperatures tonight will be fairly closer to average in the lower to mid 30s, but we need to watch for this weekend.

AIKEN, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO