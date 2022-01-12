ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

🏀 Salthawk Basketball split with Maize South

 2 days ago
MAIZE, Kan.—The Hutch High Salthawk basketball teams traveled to Maize South Tuesday night and split with the Mavericks with the Hutchinson girl's winning the girl's game and Maize South boy's edging Hutchinson 64-63 in overtime. The Salthawk girls...

TCU nips K-State Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with 13 seconds left was part of an 8-0 run TCU staged in the final 1:11 to beat Kansas State 60-57. Markquis Nowell’s layup with 1:50 left gave the Wildcats a 57-52 lead but they’d never score again. Kansas State missed its last two shots, a pair of front-end 1-and-1′s from the foul line and turned it over once.
MANHATTAN, KS
🎥 🏀 Game Day! Hutch High hosts Great Bend on Celebrate Champions night

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams host the Great Bend Panthers tonight at the Salthawk Activity Center. It will be a night of celebration as the Hutch High Booster Club will host the 1974 and 2001 State Basketball Championship Team and Cheer Squads tonight. All Hutch High Alums will be admitted free to the game and are encouraged to bring their families. All those attending will have reserved seating and be recognized at half time of the Boys Varsity game. Girls Varsity game starts at 6:00 with Boys Varsity at 7:30. A meet and greet will follow the HHS vs Great Bend game at AJ's at the Alley Sport Bar and Grill at 23rd and Lorraine.
HUTCHINSON, KS
🏀 KU wins at home Tuesday over Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61. There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.
LAWRENCE, KS
Sports Headlines for Thursday Morning

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The last time the Kansas City Chiefs played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, Tyreek Hill was a wide-eyed rookie wide receiver, Chris Jones was learning the ropes at defensive tackle and Travis Kelce was just becoming one of the NFL's best tight ends. But they're a whole lot more experienced heading into their game Sunday night in Kansas City. They've been to the last two Super Bowls. The last three AFC title games. And the team that couldn't win a playoff game at home has won five straight, a franchise record it hopes to extend when the Chiefs play Pittsburgh for the second time in a month.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Headlines for Friday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues came back to beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1. Ville Husso made 31 saves and the Blues extended their home point streak to 13 games, dating to Nov. 18. It is the third-longest stretch in franchise history. Alex Wennberg scored and Chris Driedger made 25 saves for the expansion Kraken, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Buchnevich's power-play goal off a slick no-look pass from Ivan Barbashev at 5:30 of the third period gave St. Louis the lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Headlines for Wednesday

LAWRENCE, KS
Hutchinson, KS
