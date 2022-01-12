ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Family of missing Zion Foster receiving ransom demands, threats disguised as tips

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) -- The family of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster said they're receiving lots of tips on her whereabouts from people who believe they have seen her, but some "tips" are ransom demands and threats.

Ciera Milton, the mother of the Eastpointe teen who has been missing for over a week, said that some people sending in tips are preying upon their desperation.

Some "tips" mention her daughter being held hostage and others say she's going to be sold or killed. One text message even demanded money and Milton said she paid $200 because she was so desperate.

Eastpointe police officials said this case is their top priority and they're working with Detroit police to find the teen.

Foster was last seen Jan. 4 with a cousin on the west side of Detroit.

She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing her uniform for the Detroit Wing Company.

If you have any information on Foster's whereabouts, call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

