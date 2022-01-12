ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Recruiter PageGroup upgrades profits again amid hot labour market

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIn2J_0djWceI900

Recruitment giant PageGroup lifted its profit guidance again after hiring demand continued to surge in the face of global labour shortages.

It was the fourth time the London-listed firm upgraded its profit outlook in the past seven months.

Steve Ingham, chief executive officer of the group, hailed 2021 as a “record year” for the business due to the buoyant hiring market.

The positive update came a day after rival Robert Walters also forecast that its annual profits would beat expectations due to the jump in activity.

PageGroup told shareholders on Wednesday that it posted a gross profit of £246.8 million for the three months to December, rising from a £166 million gross profit in the same period last year.

This helped the business’s overall gross profit for the year rebound to £879.1 million, surpassing its performance in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The company highlighted that it saw 14.1% profit in growth in its UK business over the period.

Mr Ingham added: “This noticeable improvement in Q4 was seen throughout the group and was achieved despite the backdrop of continued restrictions or lockdowns in many of our markets.

“Given the strength of our performance in December, we now expect (our) 2021 full year operating profit to be marginally in excess of our previous guidance of in the region of £165 million.

“We believe that our strategy of maintaining and investing in our platform throughout the pandemic has been key to us achieving the results we are announcing today.

“This was demonstrated by our investment in experienced hires, as well as continuing with the roll out of technology and innovation.”

However, the chief executive added there continues to be a high degree of economic uncertainty due to Covid-19 and restrictions remain in a number of markets.

Investor sentiment remained cool despite the latest profit upgrade and shares dipped by 0.2% to 633p in early trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Record freight rates prompt another Maersk profit upgrade

AP Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) reports better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues while again raising its full-year guidance, backed by record freight rates for container shipping. Maersk says Q4 underlying EBITDA totaled $8B on revenues of $18.5B, as a 4% decline in container volumes was more than offset by an 80%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Labour Market Heat Adds To Bank Of England Policy Dilemma

UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%. The latest UK recruitment industry survey data highlight the difficult choices currently facing policymakers at the Bank of England. UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%, and soaring utility bills look set to drive the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Fast Retailing CFO: ‘It’s Time to Review and Increase Prices’

The rising costs that spurred many U.S. apparel and footwear brands to hike prices are forcing Japan’s fast-fashion giant do the same. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Profit#Labour Market#Operating Profit#Recruiter#Record Year#Uk
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
The Independent

Currys sales slide as supply disruption hits key tech products

Currys saw sales drop over the key Christmas period as supply issues left the retailer short of stock for some popular tech products.The company said demand for some tech was “strong”, such as games consoles and virtual reality consoles which “flew off the shelves”.However, Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said the firm “would want more” stock of consoles including the PS5 and Apple technology products as supply was impacted by global chip shortages.The retailer trimmed back its profit forecasts for the year as it also highlighted “uneven” demand for products across its range.Mr Baldock said: “We would want more, we...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Asos takes a hit from Omicron as supply chain costs soar

Online fashion giant Asos said it suffered from the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as supply chains were squeezed and revellers stayed indoors.Chief operating officer Mat Dunn, who is running the business whilst it searches for a new chief executive, said sales remain below pre-pandemic levels but up on last year when heavy restrictions were in place.He said: “It’s nowhere near back to where it was pre-pandemic. It’s somewhere between where it was pre-pandemic and where it was at the heart of the pandemic.”The boss added: “Our consumers have been maybe less actively going out to pubs, bars,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Demand for staff continuing to grow’

Demand for staff is growing across the country amid a continued fall in the number of candidates for jobs, new research suggests.Recruiters said they are placing record numbers of permanent and temporary workers into jobs.Competition for workers has pushed up rates of starting pay for permanent and temporary staff in recent weeks, according to a survey of 400 recruitment and employment consultancies.The biggest demand for permanent jobs is in computing and IT, while for temporary positions it is nursing and care, the poll by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.2022 will be the year we discover staff...
ECONOMY
The Independent

India, Britain launching talks on free trade deal

India and Britain are launching talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Actual negotiations kick off next week, officials said. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. The deal could potentially...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tesco upgrades profit outlook once again on rising Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Tesco keeps on 13,000 temporary workers due to surging Omicron absences

Tesco has revealed that around 13,000 temporary Christmas staff have been kept on to help it cope with staff absences due to Covid-19 as the group increased its earnings outlook thanks to a strong festive performance.The UK’s biggest supermarket said nearly half of the 30,000 temporary staff taken on over Christmas have been hired until at least the end of January as it battles with surging staff sickness levels due to the Omicron variant.Chief executive Ken Murphy said absence levels had been higher than normal over the past six to eight weeks, but were “manageable” and well below those seen...
RETAIL
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Countryside Properties, M&S drag British midcaps lower; banks lift FTSE 100

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 250 index slipped on Thursday, dragged down by shares of Countryside Properties and Marks & Spencer, while a rise in heavyweight financial and commodity stocks helped the FTSE 100 edge higher. The domestically-focussed mid-cap index closed 0.4% lower, with homebuilder Countryside Properties dropping 20.6% to the...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy