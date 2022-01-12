JOB ALERT: Prosperity Bank in Grapeland needs a personal banker

Grapeland, TX

Prosperity Bank

Personal Banker

Full-time

Responsibilities

Assumes responsibility for the effective and professional performance of financial service functions.

– Presents and explains Bank products and services to clients and assists in meeting their financial needs including the following: opening, closing and maintaining checking, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts as well as working with safe deposit boxes, savings bonds, credit cards and basic consumer loans.

– Answers questions and solves problems for clients by listening, collecting data, and securing answers.

– Profiles clients to identify sales opportunities

– Uses lead lists and other strategies to develop methods of generating additional business.

– Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective, professional business relations with clients.

– Resolves client requests and questions promptly, courteously, and professionally.

– Receives and processes new client accounts and changes to existing accounts such as names changes, address changes, product changes, and other account maintenance as requested.

– Maintains privacy of customer account information.

– Maintains and projects the Bank’s professional reputation.

– Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective coordination and working relationships with area personnel and with management.

– Keeps Banking Center Manager informed of area activities and significant problems.

– Oversee annual year-end reporting and special projects that pertain at the banking center level, such as key box audit or safe deposit box key audit.

– Ensuring daily logs are completed correctly as well as organizing logs at the end of the month for easy review.

Qualifications

-Education/Certification: High school graduate or equivalent.

-Required Knowledge: Good understanding of financial services and products provided.

-Experience Required: General Customer Service experience required.

-Personal Banker experience preferred.

-Previous banking experience preferred

Skills

– Excellent communication and public relations skills.

– Professional appearance and attitude.

– Ability to operate related computer applications and business equipment including

– 10-key and telephone.

– Solid math and bookkeeping abilities.

