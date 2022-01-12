ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

JOB ALERT: Prosperity Bank in Grapeland needs a personal banker

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YEEA_0djWcalF00

Grapeland, TX
Prosperity Bank
Personal Banker
Full-time

Responsibilities

Assumes responsibility for the effective and professional performance of financial service functions.

– Presents and explains Bank products and services to clients and assists in meeting their financial needs including the following: opening, closing and maintaining checking, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts as well as working with safe deposit boxes, savings bonds, credit cards and basic consumer loans.

–  Answers questions and solves problems for clients by listening, collecting data, and securing answers.

–  Profiles clients to identify sales opportunities

– Uses lead lists and other strategies to develop methods of generating additional business.

–  Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective, professional business relations with clients.

–  Resolves client requests and questions promptly, courteously, and professionally.

–  Receives and processes new client accounts and changes to existing accounts such as names changes, address changes, product changes, and other account maintenance as requested.

–  Maintains privacy of customer account information.

–   Maintains and projects the Bank’s professional reputation.

–   Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective coordination and working relationships with area personnel and with management.

–   Keeps Banking Center Manager informed of area activities and significant problems.

–   Oversee annual year-end reporting and special projects that pertain at the banking center level, such as key box audit or safe deposit box key audit.

–   Ensuring daily logs are completed correctly as well as organizing logs at the end of the month for easy review.

Qualifications

-Education/Certification: High school graduate or equivalent.

-Required Knowledge: Good understanding of financial services and products provided.

-Experience Required: General Customer Service experience required.

-Personal Banker experience preferred.

-Previous banking experience preferred

Skills

– Excellent communication and public relations skills.

– Professional appearance and attitude.

– Ability to operate related computer applications and business equipment including

– 10-key and telephone.

– Solid math and bookkeeping abilities.

Apply Here Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: SFA in Nacogdoches needs an HR Benefits Representative

Nacogdoches, TXStephen F. Austin State UniversityBenefits Representative (Human Resources)Full-timeSalary: $35,000 – $41,500 Job Functions – Interprets and explains university policies and procedures related to benefits and retirement programs to faculty, staff, and departments.– Serves as the primary contact for faculty and staff benefits enrollment, changes, and terminations.– Counsels employees concerning university benefits programs.– Contacts and […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: Children’s Home Healthcare in Diana needs an RN or LVN

Diana, TXChildren’s Home HealthcareRN or LVNPart-time Qualifications – Valid/Current Nursing License– Valid/Current CPR Card for Healthcare Workers– Pediatric experience preferred but not required. CHH offers an EXTERN Program for new graduate nurses or with little to no experience. Benefits – Competitive Pay– Flexible Schedules– Sign on Bonus (certain cases apply)– Electronic Charting with Pediconnect– PTO– […]
DIANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Grapeland, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas total COVID-19 cases for 2020 released, East Texas hospitalization data updated as cases climb

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a final total of 1,620,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 182,983 probable cases to the CDC for 2020, they announced Friday. Statistics for the state and counties will be changed to reflect those totals. Officials said data cleanup is a common practice for public […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Relations#Public Relations#Prosperity Bank#Banking Center
KETK / FOX51 News

AAA Texas gives tips on how to avoid ‘warm-up theft’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As the winter season causes temperatures to plummet, drivers around the country tend to make this mistake more often, and its consequences are devastating. One of the biggest risks that comes with cold weather is one that most drivers are unaware of. This colder weather often leads to crimes of opportunity […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KETK / FOX51 News

Chick-fil-A gives Tyler-area organization $100,000 grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Chick-fil-A announced that they would give a Tyler-area organization a grant of $100,000 for their work in the community. Goodwill Industries of East Texas was named a 2022 True Inspiration AwardsTM grant recipient and will receive the $100,000 The organization is one of 34 who was recognized for a commitment […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital coming to East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System announced that they will break ground on a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar Texarkana hospital in early 2022. CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is set to open in 2023 as a fully-licensed hospital located at Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard. CHRISTUS Health System says the hospital’s convenient […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler contracts Toole Design to revitalize downtown area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler City Council has approved a consulting contract with Toole Design on Wednesday in an effort to enhance and revitalize the downtown area. Toole Design is a team of planners, engineers and landscape architects that focus on designing spaces for people in motion, including innovative streets and dynamic communities where […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

3K+
Followers
832
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy