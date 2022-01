One person has died in a high-speed, two-car crash in west Arlington.

The crash was on Green Oaks about a half-mile south of Arkansas, just east of Lake Arlington. One car broadsided another, causing heavy damage to both.

In addition to the person killed, several others were taken to the hospital. Police have not said which driver was to blame.

