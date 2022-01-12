Texas A&M assistant track coach killed in head-on crash near College Station
Texas A&M assistant track coach Deon Lendore has been identified as the man killed in a crash about an hour northwest of College Station on Monday.
DPS says Lendore's car crossed over the center line and side-swiped one vehicle and crashed head-on into another on a rural road near Cameron.
Lendore died at the scene and a 65-year-old woman in one of the other vehicles was very seriously injured.
Head track-and-field coach Pat Henry says Lendore was driving home after track practice. Lendore competed for Texas A&M from 2012 to 2015, running the 400-meters and the 4-by-400 relay.
A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Lendore competed in the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020, winning bronze as he anchored the 4-by-400 in the London 2012 games.
