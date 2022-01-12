Dallas Zoo bids farewell to popular chimpanzee Mshindi

The Dallas Zoo held a farewell party for Mshindi, a seven-year-old chimp who's moving to another zoo.

Mshindi is the Dallas Zoo's youngest chimpanzee and he's being relocated to allow him to become a key piece of another zoo's troop.

FAREWELL, MSHINDI: We're not crying. We're NOT crying. OK, we are crying! 😭 Today was bittersweet as we said farewell to... Posted by Dallas Zoo on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Zookeepers hope he'll be able to breed and father his own family one day.

Yesterday, Mshindi shared his last day with his friends, enjoying their favorite treats including fruit and frozen yogurt and veggies.

