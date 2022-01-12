ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how fast NASCAR's new Cup Series cars are at Daytona

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR has settled on the rules package it will use on superspeedways this season after 17 teams hit the track at Daytona on Tuesday with their Next Gen Cup Series cars. The teams engaged in a variety of scenarios, including single car laps, tandem drafts and pack racing with their engines...

