ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Future Of Healthcare: Insights Hidden Within Physiology’s Milli Dimension

By Savan Devani
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounder & CEO of BioTrillion, a startup developing BioEngine4D, a neuro digital biomarker platform to digitally detect drugs & diseases. Did you know that there is a difference between seeing and perceiving? Is there valuable visual information that occurs every day, in front of your very eyes, that you “see” yet...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Future Of Healthcare Technology

Anthony Capone is the president of DocGo, a leading AI-powered mobile health services and transportation provider. The pandemic undoubtedly accelerated technological advancement and adoption in healthcare. It’s now easier and faster for patients to procure medical services outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment, enhancing convenience and accessibility for all.
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Stericycle Report Reveals Trends, Provides Actionable Insights for Improving Healthcare Workplace Safety

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today released its inaugural Healthcare Workplace Safety Trend Report revealing crucial insights into healthcare workers' perspectives on their work environments. On the heels of immense change brought on by modernization, new technology, changing expectations—and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic—the study aimed to better understand healthcare providers and administrators' perspectives on the safety and standards needed to provide a quality care environment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Bioparker Corporation Delivers Innovation, Interoperability Solutions, And Secure Remote Physiological Monitoring On A Mission To Revolutionize The Healthcare Industry.

The newly established joint venture provides medical products and services aimed at improving patient care and providing significant cost savings to partners and the US healthcare system at large. Bioparker Corporation (Bioparker), a joint venture between two minority-owned digital health companies, launches the world’s first and only Fast Healthcare Interoperability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare System#Smartphone#Healthcare Industry#Dimension#Founder Ceo#Biotrillion#Neuro
Times Union

Top 5 Healthcare Tech Trends Poised for Growth in 2022

Healthcare trends don’t tend to go in and out like fashion. Once a great new change starts, it usually needs to develop over the course of some years, then endures. I see the following newcomer trends — a number of which gained momentum as a result of the pandemic — as likely candidates for the long run.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 priorities for the healthcare CFO of the future

Healthcare organizations were in the midst of financial and digital transformation even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the pandemic only accelerated this transformation. As changes occur, the role of leadership — including CFOs — is changing as well. During a workshop sponsored by Strata Decision Technology (Strata)...
HEALTH
InvestorPlace

5 Cryptos to Buy for the Future of Healthcare

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly more useful in daily life. As evidence of this, skeptics who once saw Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) as nothing more than a casino now consider it a peer to the New York Stock Exchange. How has this evolution occurred? Well, there are companies and organizations leading the way with blockchain technologies. One area in special focus right now is healthcare. This means there are cryptos to buy to profit from this innovation.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Forbes

Using AI And Machine Learning To Improve The Health Insurance Process

Albert Pomales is Co-Founder and CEO of KindHealth, bringing complex insurance solutions to the consumer. Visit Kindhealth.Co. Health insurance is a source of confusion, frustration and stress for many Americans. While the federal and state governments have taken measures to improve the health insurance system, many Americans still groan at the complexities and shortcomings that leave some 15% of adults ages 19-34 uninsured, and both uninsured and insured people say insurance is too expensive.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Looking for an At-Home COVID Test? Here's Exactly Where to Get One

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. As Omicron continues to sweep the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
designboom.com

the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
ENGINEERING
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
coolhunting.com

World’s First Living Robots Can Now Reproduce

Last year, researchers in the US created the world’s first living machine, called xenobots. Composed of bundles of stem cells from the African clawed frog (xenopus laevis), the new life form was programmed to accomplish tasks and move microscopic objects around. Now, they can reproduce. “One [xenobot] parent can begin a pile and then, by chance, a second parent can push more cells into that pile, and so on, generating the child,” says the study’s co-author Josh Bongard. This process, in which the bots scoop up around 3,000 free cells to form baby clusters, takes around five days to complete and is referred to as kinesthetic self-replication, a process only found in molecules. While there’s a limit to how many times the xenobots can reproduce, the researchers are hopeful that this development could lead to innovations in medicine and environmental containment. Learn more about about it at Smithsonian Magazine.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy