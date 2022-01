Reese Witherspoon has been happily married to her second husband, Jim Toth, for over 10 years. Learn more about the Oscar winner’s current husband and ex here!. Reese Witherspoon has such a blessed life — and it’s not only because of her incredible career! The 45-year-old actress is a proud wife to Jim Toth, 51. She married the talent agent over a decade ago, and they’re still going strong today. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, 47. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9. Below, learn more about Jim and Ryan and their respective marriages to the one and only Reese Witherspoon.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO