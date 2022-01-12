ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrnLI_0djWavyq00

(NEXSTAR) – As the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 test appointments are hard to come by, many Americans are turning to at-home tests to determine if they’re infected. But if you test positive at home, do you need to report the case to the public health department or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

The short answer is it depends on where you live.

The CDC doesn’t instruct people to report the case as part of its self testing guidelines ; however, many local health departments want that information. Some counties, like Marin County in California and Albany County in New York , have easy ways to report the positive test with an online form.

Other counties and local health jurisdictions, like San Francisco, instruct you to report the case to your primary health care provider. They are required to then report the case to the county.

Just tested positive for COVID? Here’s when Fauci says you can get boosted

Some places have no formal guidance on what to do. Massachusetts Department of Public Health told the Boston Globe it has no way to collect at-home test results .

The only way to tell what you’re supposed to do where you live is check with your local health department.

The fact that at-home test results aren’t being systematically reported to local health departments or the CDC means the COVID cases are being underreported right now.

“We have no idea what the true positivity rate is ,” Atul Grover, executive director of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told PBS in December.

Are you doing that COVID test wrong? Experts debate where to stick swab

Even if you’re not required to report the case to any health authorities, it’s still a good idea to inform anyone you’ve been in close contact with over the past several days. They may need to self-quarantine or get a COVID-19 test .

If you test positive at home, you’ll also need to start following the CDC’s isolation procedures. Read more on what that entails here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Hospital data shows unvaccinated COVID patients suffer most severe illness

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Several months ago, at the beginning of this latest surge of COVID cases, health officials identified the unvaccinated as a familiar target of the highly transmissible virus. Data from a New Jersey hospital once again proves that point. Hackensack Merdian Health — also known as Hackensack University Medical Center — tweeted out […]
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Positive Test#Health Department#Home#Americans#Covid#The Boston Globe
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

PIX11

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy