How our legislators voted

The Senate last week confirmed the nomination of Anne Witkowsky to serve as the State...

Kyrsten Sinema Says She Opposes Filibuster Rules Changes Needed To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated her opposition to changing 60-vote threshold as a way to pass voting rights legislation, underscoring how highly unlikely it is the bills will pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has initiated a process to bring the legislation to the floor for debate, but the path likely hinges on ultimately changing the filibuster rules to pass the bills by simple majority. Sinema and another moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have been unwilling to change the rules without bipartisan buy in, something that isn’t likely to happen. “Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line vote with the...
Biden pushes for voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill

President Biden met with Senate Democrats Thursday in an attempt to convince lawmakers to support a change to the chamber's filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBSN with more on which senators are holding out and other headlines from Capitol Hill.
Schumer delays voting rights legislation in the Senate

The U.S. Senate adjourned Thursday night without taking up voting rights legislation that passed in the House earlier in the day. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had wanted to put the legislation to a vote before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to The Hill. However, citing an incoming...
Sen. Grassley Against Filibuster Removal to Advance Voting Legislation

Thursday marks the first anniversary since the deadly U.S. Capitol attack to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and earlier this week Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the chamber will soon vote on easing filibuster rules in an effort to advance stalled voting legislation. Senator Schumer stated that the...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill

WASHINGTON - Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote soon on easing filibuster rules in an effort to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect America's democracy. In a letter Monday to...
Representatives introduce Early Voting legislation

(The Center Square) – A pair of Mississippi representatives have introduced legislation to allow for early voting in the state. State Rep. Orlando Paden, D-Bolivar, and Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Hinds, have introduced the Early Voting Act, House Bill 22, which would establish early voting measures and enforcements in the state for all elections.
Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
Biden backs filibuster changes to pass voting-rights legislation — ‘to protect our democracy’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday backed changing Senate filibuster rules to pass voting-rights protections, saying it’s necessary “to protect our democracy.”. “I support changing the Senate rules, whichever way they need to be changed, to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights,” Biden said in a speech on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, in Atlanta.
HOW THEY VOTED: Congressional votes for the week of Dec. 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the House this week. HANDLING WAR, CONFLICTS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne Witkowsky to serve as the State Department’s assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations. Witkowsky has been a senior official at the Defense Department and State Department, and most recently was co-director of the private Task Force on U.S. Strategy to Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism. The vote, on Jan. 5, was 61 yeas to 26 nays.
