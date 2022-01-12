How our legislators voted

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated her opposition to changing 60-vote threshold as a way to pass voting rights legislation, underscoring how highly unlikely it is the bills will pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has initiated a process to bring the legislation to the floor for debate, but the path likely hinges on ultimately changing the filibuster rules to pass the bills by simple majority. Sinema and another moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have been unwilling to change the rules without bipartisan buy in, something that isn’t likely to happen. “Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line vote with the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO