Dozens of cows missing after trailer overturns on I-44 in Tulsa

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
Dozens of cows are unaccounted for Wednesday afternoon following a cattle trailer crash on I-44 in Tulsa.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Southall says 31 cows are missing and 10 cows had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries following the crash.

The interstate reopened Wednesday morning following the overnight crash after nearly seven hours of being closed with cattle roaming around.

Troopers say the driver of the trailer was navigating the western split of I-44 when he felt the load move and tip over. He hasn't been ticketed.

Troopers and Tulsa police spent hours trying to corral the cows to a safe location out of the road. Some of the cows were found all the way in Sapulpa.

Throughout the night, officers attempted to get the cows using horse-mounted units, helicopters, and police cars.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

