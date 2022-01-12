ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

John Gunter announces Cape Coral mayoral election campaign

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwQ1B_0djWX96600

John Gunter will run for another term as mayor of the City of Cape Coral.

He announced plans for a re-election campaign kickoff in a statement made Wednesday morning.

"I cannot believe it has been a year since I was appointed Mayor of Cape Coral," Gunter wrote. "Being entrusted to lead this community has been a privilege, and now I am proud to announce my candidacy to continue serving as your Mayor."

He says his focus "will be to continue to improve our infrastructure to help promote commercial economic development that will bring higher paying jobs to our community."

Public safety and cleaner water will also be key aspects of his campaign.

Gunter said the campaign will officially kick off Thursday, Jan. 27 at Pelmetto-Pines Country Club.

He was sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, one week after the sudden death of predecessor Joe Coviello .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy