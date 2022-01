Since we have the esp32-s2 and esp32-s3 QT Py’s designed, we thought there could be some use for a ‘plain’ ESP32 QT Py. Why, when the S2 and the S3 exist? well, first up the ’32 has BT classic. second, the S3 is still in an intermediate release state. third, while we can get an S2 SoC with built-in PSRAM, S3 doesn’t have it available yet. also, theres hundreds of projects for the ESP32 that already exist that could be implemented here.

