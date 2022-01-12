ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Red Sox pitcher, World Series champion Jon Lester retiring, report says

By Editorials
WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher and three-time World Champion Jon Lester is retiring, according to ESPN. Lester, who won World Series titles with the Sox in...

www.wcvb.com

NBC Chicago

Jon Lester Retires, Cubs' David Ross, Willson Contreras React

Cubs react to Jon Lester's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a decorated 16-season big-league career, Jon Lester is hanging up his spikes. Lester, the former Cubs ace who helped bring a championship to the North Side, announced he's retiring Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Former Red Sox great Jon Lester is calling it a career

It’s been almost eight years since the Red Sox traded Jon Lester away, but the lefty’s achievements in Boston left a permanent mark on the city. Lester is retiring after 16 seasons in the major leagues, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and confirmed by WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche. The first half of his career was spent entirely with the Red Sox. Lester went 100-56 with a 3.76 ERA in 221 regular season appearances in Boston. But his biggest moments came in October.
MLB
CBS Boston

Jon Lester Believes David Ortiz Should Make Hall Of Fame On First Ballot: ‘I Hope He Gets What He Deserves’

BOSTON (CBS) — Just about anyone who shared a clubhouse with David Ortiz would argue that Big Papi was and is a legend of the game, one who deserves immediate enshrinement in Cooperstown. Jon Lester is certainly among that group. The recently retired left-hander spent the first nine years of his big league career as a teammate of Ortiz. Lester was a minor leaguer in the Red Sox organization in 2004 when Ortiz became a part of Boston and baseball history, and he was a part of the team when the Red Sox won World Series in 2007 and 2013. Speaking with...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Jon Lester, former New York Yankees nemesis, retires from baseball

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester has retired from baseball. Veteran lefty and longtime New York Yankees nemesis Jon Lester has retired from baseball, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. As both a New York Yankees fan and sportswriter who covers them, this is certainly bittersweet....
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Jon Lester retires, ending a 16-year career that included 3 World Series titles with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox

One of the most pivotal free-agent signings by a Chicago franchise is closing the book on his career. Former Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday via ESPN after 16 big-league seasons that featured 200 wins and three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox and Cubs. Lester, 38, spent the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals, departing ...
MLB
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Jon Lester pitched only 6 seasons in Chicago, but the Cubs need to retire his number

Now that Jon Lester has called it quits on his 16-year career, the Chicago Cubs need to pick a good day in 2022 to retire his No. 34, assuming there is a season. The organization already has retired five numbers: No. 14 (Ernie Banks), No. 26 (Billy Williams), No. 10 (Ron Santo), No. 23 (Ryne Sandberg) and No. 31 (Fergie Jenkins and Greg Maddux). The last number the team retired, in 2009, was ...
MLB
UPI News

MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Wednesday, ending a 16-year tenure which included three World Series titles, five All-Star selections and a no-hitter. Lester told ESPN that his body can no longer handle the long professional baseball season. League sources...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Jon Lester Thankful To Red Sox Fans And Organization, Excited To Introduce Boston To His Kids

BOSTON (CBS) — In a lot of ways, Jon Lester grew up during his time in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was drafted in 2002 when he was 18 years old, working his way up through the minors to make his MLB debut in 2006, establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter for a championship team, and departing as a 30-year-old two-time World Series champion.
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Red Sox should consider retiring Jon Lester's number

One of the greatest big game pitchers of his generation is calling it a career. Jon Lester, the former Red Sox ace and a three-time World Series champion, told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers this week that he’s retiring after 16 seasons. Lester split his final season between Washington and St. Louis after a highly successful six-year run with the Chicago Cubs, and the big lefty finishes a five-time All-Star with a 200-117 record, 3.66 ERA and 2,488 strikeouts.
MLB
Over the Monster

Jon Lester announces his retirement

A lot is made, justifiably so, about the Boston Red Sox’ inability to develop top-of-the-rotation pitching from their own farm system. That struggle makes it all the more noticeable when they do develop a pitcher like that, and Jon Lester is perhaps the last homegrown arm they’ve brought up through their farm to flourish into that kind of role. Lester first came up with the Red Sox back in 2006, and after 16 years pitching in the majors, with three championships along the way, the veteran southpaw is hanging up his cleats. Lester told ESPN Wednesday morning that he is retiring from the game.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester: Maybe Cubs-Red Sox Symmetry of Career ‘Just Fate'

Jon Lester: Maybe Cubs-Red Sox symmetry of career ‘fate’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who says you can’t expect to pay for past performance in a free agent signing?. Well, other than Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and dozens of other major league sports executives. Apparently no...
MLB
Boston Herald

Mastrodonato: Jon Lester retires a winner, but Red Sox still look like losers

Every now and then a team can read the market correctly, make the most efficient move for the franchise and it can still be considered the wrong move. In the case of Jon Lester, who announced Wednesday that he would retire after 16 big league seasons, the Red Sox did just that.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Jon Lester's Retirement a Reminder of How Badly Red Sox Botched His Exit

Tomase: As Jon Lester retires, a reminder of where Red Sox went wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Henry has called it the biggest mistake of his Red Sox tenure, and he'll get no argument from me. It's not Carl Crawford or Bobby Valentine or Adrian Gonzalez or...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: The five biggest moments of Jon Lester’s career in Boston

While the rest of the baseball world is frozen there was a bit of news that came down the pike today. Former Red Sox lefty Jon Lester has decided that it was time to hang up his cleats. The big man from Washington has had one hell of a career and he has nothing to be ashamed of when he looks back at his body of work.
MLB

