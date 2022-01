It looks like the Raging Bull had a raging 2021. Lamborghini has just announced that last year was its best ever. The marque delivered a record 8,405 luxury cars worldwide in 2021, according to a statement released Wednesday. Sales were up by 13 percent year-on-year thanks to what Lambo describes as a “targeted and monitored growth strategy.” To no great surprise, the ever-popular Urus was by far the automaker’s best-selling ride. The six-figure Super SUV accounted for nearly 60 percent of all sales in 2021, with 5,021 models hightailing it out of the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese last year. The Huracán took...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO