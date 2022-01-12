ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Quebec officials propose taxing the unvaccinated to cover health costs of omicron surge

By Christopher Hutton
 2 days ago

O fficials in Quebec have announced plans to impose a new tax on residents who refuse to get vaccinated .

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced the tax proposal on Tuesday, as COVID-19 and omicron cases rise in Quebec and around Canada.


"I'm announcing we are currently working on a healthcare contribution that will be charged to all adults that don't want to get vaccinated. We are there now," Legault said at a press conference . "Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers. The 10% of the population can't burden the 90%."

US BREAKS RECORDS ON COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS AND CASES

Legault argued that the 10% of unvaccinated adults represent 50% of people in intensive care, describing it as a "shocking" situation. The premier compared the "contribution" to drug-insurance coverage, which Quebec residents pay as part of their taxes.

Individuals who are unvaccinated for medical purposes would be exempt from the tax, Legault claims. The premier did not mention if religious exemptions would also be exempt.

Legault said he would be working with his finance minister to work out the logistics of such a tax but specified that the contribution would be a "significant amount."

News of the tax, which is the first in Canada, comes less than a day after Quebec's public health director filed his resignation. Dr. Horacio Arruda served as director for 12 years and was reappointed in 2020 but has faced growing criticism over his COVID-19 leadership.

There were 8,710 new cases of COVID-19, 2,742 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths in Quebec on Tuesday, according to the region's website . Quebec is considered one of the worst-hit provinces in Canada.

eturbonews.com

Canada’s Quebec unveils new tax for the unvaccinated

With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising amid rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Quebec will need an additional 1,000 hospital workers and 1,500 nursing home staffers within the next few weeks, Legault said. Premier of Canadian province of Quebec, François Legault, today vowed to enact the new financial penalty, saying those Québécois...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Quebec doesn't mandate vaccination; it taxes the unvaccinated!

Quebec has proposed a new law to tax unvaccinated people. No, there is no mandate. Still, Canadian Civil Libertarians worry that the tax would in fact operate as a mandate:. Cara Zwibel, acting general counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said it might however violate Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms if viewed as "a way of compelling people to get vaccinated".
WORLD
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Quebec seeks to tax the unvaxxed as Omicron hits

The Canadian province of Quebec, struggling to control the Omicron variant, will impose a new health tax in the coming weeks on those who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. "We are working on a health contribution for all the adults who are refusing to get vaccinated" because they represent a "financial burden for all Quebecois," said Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine mandates would likely face legal hurdles in Canada

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos wants provinces to make vaccination mandatory. Québec has proposed a health tax for the unvaccinated. And other democracies have proposed similar laws. But fining or taxing the unvaccinated raises practical and legal problems. Here, I focus on the legal issues. As the pandemic wears on, governments are bringing in more and more vaccine mandates. First you needed a vaccine to go to bars, restaurants and gyms. Then there were workplace mandates, then mandates to travel on trains and airplanes. Québec has recently required vaccines to enter liquor and cannabis stores. With vaccination rates barely budging in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Quebec Cracks Down on Unvaxxed With New Health Tax

Quebec has had enough of residents refusing to get vaccinated. The Canadian province’s Premier François Legault said it would impose a health tax on those who won’t get a COVID-19 shot, arguing that the region’s 90 percent vaccination rate puts it in a position to impose it. “We are there now,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. The amount has not yet been determined, but he said the tax would be high enough to reflect the burden the unvaccinated put on hospital staff. According to Global News, 50 percent of intensive care beds are being taken up by unvaccinated people with COVID. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a burden to hospital staff and an important financial burden for the majority of Quebecers,” Legault said. The province is currently under a curfew due to the Omicron surge and students will be studying remotely until at least Jan. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
