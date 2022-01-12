ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Friday Morning Update on Potential Winter Storm on Sunday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued as close as Frederick County. The reason MoCo is not yet under anything is because a Watch is issued when there is confidence for 5 inches or more. As of now, the National Weather Service has most of MoCo in the 4-5″ range, with a south/east MoCo in the 3-4” range, and Upper MoCo in the 5-8’”range. The Watch areas will likely turn into Winter Storm Warnings, and we can easily see a Watch put in place later today, especially for Upper MoCo if the confidence for more snow is there. Either way, I suspect at least an Advisory for all of MoCo.
Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
