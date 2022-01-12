ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Defining Your Brand’s Purpose

By Rebecca Kowalewicz
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vice President, Digital at Clearbridge Branding Agency, overseeing clients’ digital and social media efforts. When asked to define your brand’s purpose, it is easy to reply with the flippant response of “to make money.” And as business owners and entrepreneurs — and yes, even marketers — can agree, making money is...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

How to Establish Your Business Brand

Your brand is the face of your business. It serves as the visual association for consumers to quickly associate certain colors and fonts with your services. Branding is critical for business recognition and marketing success. As you build your new business, it is essential to make branding a top priority in your promotional efforts. Consistency across digital platforms, at your brick and mortar location, and in your marketing paraphernalia (think mugs, phone cases, and stickers) helps build consumer recognition of your brand.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

Your brand needs a Discord community — here’s how to build it

My main gig is writing marketing content, but I also wear lots of hats for an independent media criticism site called Unwinnable. I’ve been managing their social media, writing articles for them, and serving as an editor for five years now. At Unwinnable, we use a classic-turned-modern publishing model....
INTERNET
Hotel Online

Rethinking Your Post-Pandemic Branding

We’re still yoyoing through the Great Reset and the latest spat with Omicron has proven that we’re still in the midst of very erratic travel conditions. The longer this pandemic persists, though, the more customers will change their travel habits, and this can mean brisk business for capturing more market share as people get their boosters and confidence is restored. A big trend therein to consider is ‘purposeful travel’ and the more you define this the better your odds on standing apart from the herd.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thegazette.com

Two questions to ask about your brand

As I write this, a fresh blanket of snow is helping us welcome a new year. My editor has just sent me an email about my impending deadline for this column and I’ve replied — “I’m working on it right now.”. His response a few moments...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Brand Strategy#Digital
WWD

The Fashioneering Lab Consulting Firm Seeks Purpose-driven Luxury Brands

Click here to read the full article. Dallas-based industry vet Kate Sheldon and her 32 executives-in-residence are seeking purpose-driven luxury brands looking for help with development of collections and growth strategies, particularly in the digital, sustainability and diversity and inclusion areas. Sheldon, who has worked as a designer, a design consultant and spent a decade at Neiman Marcus as a buyer of designer collections including Chanel and Christian Dior, launched her fractional management consultancy concept in 2021, after noticing her consulting clients big and small needed advice on a range of topics, not just design, but also sourcing, optimizing e-commerce, regional...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Is Your Brand Voice Loud Enough?

Don’t assume potential customers can clearly hear your message. Beyond the standard facets of a company’s brand like color schemes, design elements, and general aesthetics, a brand voice is a critical component that businesses should be utilizing to allow them to stand out from competitors. All too often though, a brand voice tends to be overlooked or not pushed to the fullest extent because it is a portion of marketing that is not as well understood. In the mortgage industry, many companies are so concerned with usage of industry terminology and how they phrase their marketing, that there is no distinguishing voice that sets their marketing apart. Especially with the increasing importance of social media as a part of a successful marketing mix, a strong brand voice is something that every company should be working on as part of their ongoing branding efforts. So what can a company do to develop and strengthen their brand voice, and more importantly, why does it even matter?
ECONOMY
cascadebusnews.com

Your Brand Needs a Medium Account — 8 Benefits

Yes? Okay. How many visits does its blog get in a typical week? A typical month?. Let’s face it. Your company blog isn’t the hottest Web property around. Sure, it doesn’t need to be; it’s not where you make your money. But you don’t want it to be a little-seen afterthought either.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
bizjournals

Use your workspace to define your “why”

What’s the difference between a good company and a truly great one? According to consulting firm Deloitte, organizations that frame their purpose as something beyond making money — existing to solve human problems and benefit communities — show higher market-share gains and grow three times faster than their competitors.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Sourcing Journal

C&A Splits with Mustang to Focus on Own Denim Brand

After opening its own jeans production facility in Germany last year, European fashion retail chain C&A announced it will cut ties with longstanding denim brand partner Mustang. Currently, Mustang products are offered in the women’s, men’s and boys’ departments in 503 C&A stores throughout Europe and online. By August, Mustang will exit 303 C&A stores, and will finalize its termination by next year. The move comes after what C&A considers a successful four-year partnership, with Mustang helping the retailer attract new customers and increase sales. “With Mustang, C&A has achieved the goal of appealing to new target groups and strengthening the jeans...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Global Denim’s Branding Refresh Balances Heritage and Modernity

Mexican denim factory Global Denim has given its image an update to reflect its commitment to sustainable innovation. With decades in the business and a vertical structure, Global Denim is working to make denim production greener with solutions that save water, chemicals and energy, such as a hydropower plant and its Ecolojean process that dyes denim with zero water discharge. The manufacturer has revealed a new logo that points to its efforts in circularity and environmental action. It has also rolled out an updated website, complete with a digital showroom. This virtual showcase of its textiles will enable remote engagement between Global Denim and its clients around the globe, particularly as trade shows are moving back online to stop the spread. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Sergio Rossi Names Evangelie Smyrniotaki as Artistic Director + More News From ThredUp & Columbia

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 13, 2021: Luxury shoe label Sergio Rossi, which was acquired last June by Fosun Fashion Group (now Lanvin Group), has named a new artistic director: Evangelie Smyrniotaki. Starting this month, the Greek model and art director will begin overseeing the Sergio Rossi brand image, including directing marketing campaigns and content creation. She will also present her first capsule collection, Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi, at the upcoming February 2022 Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Textures and Colors to Help Define Your Brand and Stand Out on the Shelf

Neenah will be featuring ESTATE LABEL®, and BELLA® Label Papers – premium, uncoated label paper used for wines, beers and spirits around the world. Manufactured with proven wet strength characteristics, Neenah’s label papers are FSC® Certified and also offer additional environmental attributes such as post-consumer fiber options. Look to Neenah label papers for a variety of textures and colors to help define your brand, and stand out on shelf. Custom colors, finishes, weights and sizes are available. Come talk to us!
LIFESTYLE
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
96K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy