DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Best Bread bakery is expanding in response to significant business growth. The company says it is opening a second location in Duluth. Officials say they realized their sales weren’t slowing down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers have been added and to be able to pay for them the company decided it needed a bigger location. Best Bread is holding a fundraiser to help it pay for the move.

DULUTH, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO