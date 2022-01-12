ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a speech yesterday, President Biden called to end the filibuster in the Senate...

Comments / 20

Robert H. Green
2d ago

Go away you old coot. You've argued for the filibuster for 50 years and all of a sudden you're against it. Just another attempt to change the rules to get your way.

grey wolf
2d ago

If if 2020 elections were So secure why are democrats Wanting to change the whole voting system around

whocarez
2d ago

he's desperate to get the illegals he's invited to invade America to be able to vote

Related
The Independent

Democratic plans to pass voting rights fall short after Sinema announces opposition to filibuster changes

Democrats’ chances at passing voting rights legislation dimmed after conservative Democratic Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced her opposition to changing the filibuster to pass legislation on Thursday.Ms Sinema gave her speech on the Senate floor ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Democratic senators, saying that while she opposed Democrats’ attempts to curb voter suppression on the state level, changing the filibuster would worsen political division in the United States.“Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line with the thinnest of possible majorities to pass these bills that I support will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reactions to Biden speech on U.S. voting rights

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lawmakers and activists reacted on Tuesday to calls by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for passage of U.S. voting rights reforms, including if necessary getting rid of congressional rules that require 60 senators to support most legislation. STACEY ABRAMS, VOTING RIGHTS ACTIVIST AND...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX2Now

Federal voting right bills stalled in US Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It appears there is not a path forward to pass federal voting rights legislation. Moderate Democrats made their position clear — they believe the Senate rules should not be changed, fearing an end to bipartisanship in Washington. “The honest to God answer is I don’t...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Kyrsten Sinema Dooms Democrats' Voting Rights Push

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) took to the Senate floor on Thursday to tell her fellow Democrats that she would not support changing the chamber’s filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation. “There is no need for me to restate my position,” Sinema said, as she explained she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
