Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation
In a speech yesterday, President Biden called to end the filibuster in the Senate...www.nbcnews.com
In a speech yesterday, President Biden called to end the filibuster in the Senate...www.nbcnews.com
Go away you old coot. You've argued for the filibuster for 50 years and all of a sudden you're against it. Just another attempt to change the rules to get your way.
If if 2020 elections were So secure why are democrats Wanting to change the whole voting system around
he's desperate to get the illegals he's invited to invade America to be able to vote
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20